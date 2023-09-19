Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "AI for Link in Bio" App

New Link In Bio App Gives Creators a Powerful Way To Add AIs To Their Social Media Profiles

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of AI for Link in Bio , a new app that allows creators to embed AIs created on the YouAi platform seamlessly into their Link in Bio.

Using YouAi's MindStudio AI Designer, creators can make powerful new AIs with no coding knowledge required. These AIs can do all kinds of amazing things, including chatting with users in specific styles, generating content, analyzing data, summarizing documents, and more. AIs can be customized for any audience and leverage the power of today's leading Large Language Models (LLMs) like OpenAi's GPT-4, Anthropic's Claude 2, and Google's PaLM 2.

Creators enrolled in YouAi's developer program may charge a monthly subscription fee for access to their AIs. When opened inside a link in bio, the YouAi for Link in Bio app directs followers to a link in bio instance of the AI app, all while leveraging Koji-specific features making it easy for creators to track usage of their app.

"AI is intersecting with the creator economy in massive, powerful new ways. With the launch of YouAi for Link in Bio on the Koji App Store, we are further bridging the gap by giving creators new ways to connect with their audiences, grow, and monetize using the power of AI," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

ABOUT YOUAI

YouAi is a platform that allows creators and prompt engineers to create, distribute, and monetize their AIs. AIs are built for free using YouAi's MindStudio, a no-code AI designer that is model agnostic and capable of powerful automated workflows. Once published, an AI can be shared via a unique link. Creators enrolled in the YouAi developer program can monetize AIs by charging a monthly subscription fee. YouAi launched in March 2023.

