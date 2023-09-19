Ferrero opens new Innovation Center and North America R&D Labs in Chicago to develop new cookies and other treats

Mayor Brandon Johnson and other leaders help cut the ribbon on new facility in the Historic Marshall Field Building

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero North America, part of the global sweet-packaged food company the Ferrero Group, known for Keebler®, Butterfinger®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and other well-loved brands, today celebrated the opening of its new Innovation Center and North America R&D Labs in Chicago. The new 45,000 square foot facility located in the historic Marshall Field and Company Building brings together Ferrero's R&D teams from throughout the U.S. and houses teams working on Keebler, Famous Amos, Mother's, Fannie May, and other brands in the Ferrero portfolio – a total of over 150 employees.

"Our new Innovation Center and R&D Labs here in Chicago reflect Ferrero's rich heritage and will foster the creativity and culture that Ferrero known for around the world," said Alanna Cotton, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America. "Investments like this help us create high-quality, innovative products that will become a special part of Americans' lives and further drive category growth in confections, cookies, and beyond."

The investment further expands Ferrero's footprint in Illinois. The company manufactures Butterfinger and Baby Ruth products at its plant in Franklin Park, and Keebler products on 110th Street in Chicago. The Ferrero manufacturing campus in Bloomington manufactures CRUNCH, 100 Grand, and other products, and will soon include a new chocolate processing facility and a new Kinder Bueno production facility.

"Chicago's innovation is not only propelling the growth of iconic global brands like Keebler, Famous Amos and Fannie May, but it's also cementing our city's reputation as a prime destination for the world's best talent and businesses," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"Congratulations to the Ferrero team on this remarkable achievement, and as a big fan of sweets, I look forward to enjoying the next generation of delicious treats that will be made in our great city."

"Keebler, Famous Amos, Fannie May, and so many other beloved Ferrero brands are as iconic as the space they will now call home in the Marshall Field and Company building in the heart of downtown Chicago," said Alderman Bill Conway. "I'm thrilled to welcome Ferrero's new innovation center and more than 100 Ferrero team members to the thriving 34th Ward, and appreciate their global investment in Chicago's economic growth, talent, and future."

The ribbon cutting represents just the latest example of Ferrero's growth and investment in North America over the past few years. In addition to new projects in Illinois, the company invested in new capacity and capabilities for its Brantford, Ontario plant earlier this year and previously added distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona. Ferrero's North American presence now totals more than 5,000 employees across eight offices and twelve plants and warehouses in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

The Marshall Field and Company Building is operated by Brookfield Properties. The iconic property is a Chicago Landmark, a National Historic Landmark, and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

