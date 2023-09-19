John Walsh Appointed Chief Commercial Officer, Americas as part of EO Charging's Rapid Expansion into North America

Walsh joins a growing team specializing in increasing uptime for electric fleets to more than 99%

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EO Charging ("EO"), Europe's leading provider of software, maintenance services and turnkey design and construction for depot-based van, truck and bus fleets, announced that John Walsh has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer of its Americas business. Walsh brings more than three decades of experience in the transportation industry to the company, with expertise in transit and school bus electrification solutions. Walsh will lead all commercial aspects of EO's Americas business to support the company's recently announced expansion into the U.S. market.

"The North American market is witnessing unprecedented heavy-duty vehicle electrification amplified by sustainability targets and widespread funding availability. Today, the industry lacks a solution that can enable the growth of electric fleets without sacrificing reliability," said Charlie Jardine, CEO & Founder of EO Charging. "Combining EO's dedication to delivering maximum uptime for mission-critical fleets with John's decades of industry experience, we believe that EO can be a dominant player in electrifying North American depots."

Walsh began advising EO in March of 2023. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Proterra Inc., a heavy-duty electric transportation company, leading the Powered, Transit, and Energy divisions' growth efforts. Previously, Walsh held the titles of President and Chief Operating Officer of Davey Coach Sales, Inc., and President of the REV Group (NYSE: REVG). Walsh has also served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ARBOC Specialty Vehicles and CEO of VPG Autos. He spent over two decades at National Bus & Sales Leasing, Inc., where, as President, he grew the business from a local dealership into a national entity.

"EO Charging continues to serve some of the most complex fleets in the European market with over 99% uptime, and fleet operators across North America have a strong desire to increase their fleets' reliability," stated Walsh. "I feel confident that EO Charging's complete transportation electrification ecosystem can uniquely address this gap in the market and look forward to working with the team to expand our Americas presence."

Walsh joins a growing EO Charging Americas team led by President Austin Hausmann, formerly of Chanje and Smith Electric Vehicles, who brings over 13 years of dedicated commercial EV OEM leadership to the company. Other recent additions to the EO Charging Americas team include:

Vice President of Construction Richard Gershman , formerly of Shell Recharge Solutions and Electrify America

Director of Fleet Sales Michelle Downing , formerly of Mike Albert Fleet Solutions and Mercedes-Benz Vans

Director of eBus Sales Michael Hennessy, formerly of Proterra and Chicago Transit Authority

Proposal Director Ethan Carbaugh , formerly of Proterra and Gulfstream Aerospace

Director of Marketing Jessie Peters , formerly of Generac Grid Services and Guidehouse

Alongside Walsh, the Americas team brings decades of industry knowledge to EO's Americas business. Paired with the company's industry-leading solutions, currently serving customers including, but not limited to, Amazon, DHL, and UPS in Europe, the Americas team will leverage EO's global experience to meet commercial and transit fleet operators' evolving needs with pace and scale.

About EO:

EO Charging (EO) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging, specializing in turnkey EV infrastructure solutions for commercial fleets. EO designs proprietary smart charging software and hardware for fleets and homeowners and offers depot design, electrical installation, grid upgrades, and ongoing operations and maintenance for car, van, truck, and bus fleets.

Founded in 2014, EO's technology is already used by many of the world's largest fleet operators and it distributes its hardware to over 35 countries in major global markets.

