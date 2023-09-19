Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards Name Equip Exposition the "Most Innovative Show"

Equip Expo Also Receives "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea"; was ranked 5th largest trade show in U.S. in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea."

Equip Exposition offers a 30-acre demo yard where attendees can mow, chop, dig, saw and drive with the latest outdoor power equipment. They also can try out the latest UTVs and their features on the UTV Test Track before going inside to the exhibits and industry education and training opportunities. To learn more about Equip Expo, visit equipexposition.com. (PRNewswire)

These awards recognize our team's hard work and dedication to providing the best possible show experience.

"We are thrilled to see the hard work that goes into the show recognized by the leaders in the trade show industry," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns Equip Exposition. More than 25,000 people attended Equip Expo last year.

"These awards recognize our team's hard work and dedication to providing the best possible show experience for landscape, lawncare, hardscape and outdoor power equipment professionals," says Kiser. "With the 40th show only a few weeks away, we are preparing for another powerhouse event that breaks records and delivers more great experiences for our attendees. If you're in the industry, you won't want to miss this."

Equip Exposition was also a finalist for "The Marketing Genius Award," "The Best New Launch in 2022," and "The Greatest Trade Show of 2022."

The latest technology, which is changing how landscaping services are sold and created, is on full display at Equip Exposition in places like the Drone Zone, where attendees can try their hands at flying drones and take steps toward earning remote pilot certification.

"The show is all about helping landscape contractors and dealers see the latest equipment, navigate the trends impacting their work, and learn how to make more money," adds Kiser. "We offer a hands-on experience that helps a business owner decide which equipment is best for them and helps them think through issues that can hold a business back."

There's even a dog adoption event on-site, Mutt Madness, where the people who make America's amazing landscapes can bring home furry friends who remind everyone why yards are such important part of life. Entertainment options at Expo include an arena concert at the KFC Yum! Center and other receptions.

"Equip expo is a very full experience," says Kiser.

Trade Show Executive's prestigious Gold 100 & Summit recognizes the top trade shows held in the U.S. and offers associations and independent show organizers an opportunity to highlight their achievements. The awards were presented in San Diego in September 2023.

To learn more about Equip Expo, visit equipexposition.com, or contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com or call 502-536-7050.

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest annual trade shows in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers.

