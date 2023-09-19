Universal Technical Institute to Help Students Launch Careers at TravelCenters of America

TA to offer early employment to current students, tuition reimbursement to graduates

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), and a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and energy education programs, is collaborating with TravelCenters of America (TA) to provide career opportunities for Diesel and Auto tech students. As part of the collaboration, students enrolled in UTI's Diesel and Auto Technician Training programs will have the opportunity to apply for positions and start working for the TA Truck Service division while they are still in school. In addition, TA will offer tuition reimbursement for qualifying employees who have graduated from a UTI program.

TravelCenters of America Statesboro - Truck Service Center (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to bring another nationwide partner like TravelCenters of America into the UTI family to provide our students and alumni with opportunities for great careers and future tuition reimbursement," said UTI Division President, Tracy Lorenz. "Like UTI, TA has a passion for helping Americans get back on the road through the automotive and diesel services they provide, and we value their support in helping our students get even more real-world experience."

Students at UTI campuses in Avondale, AZ, Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Lisle, IL, Mooresville, NC, Exton, PA, and Dallas and Houston, TX, are eligible to apply for EEP opportunities, with 17 currently participating TA Truck Service locations. As part of UTI's EEP, TA will offer current students 20-30 hours of paid work experience and consideration for full-time employment after graduation. TA will offer new hire bonus payments at both six months and one year of employment and relocation assistance for technicians across the country.

"TA has been hiring UTI graduates for years and we are proud to formalize our relationship with such an iconic brand," said John Dodson, VP, Business Alliance and NASCAR at UTI. "The TA branding we will be adding within spaces at UTI campuses is just one element of our commitment to supporting tomorrow's technicians. With more than 285 locations in 44 states, and nearly 3,000 technicians, TA offers great opportunities to both existing students and graduates."

"We are proud to offer unique ways to attract new talent to TA Truck Service, known for being among the best in the industry for truck maintenance and repair," said Brian Lukavich, SVP, TA Truck Service. "We are excited to welcome new technicians to TA and look forward to providing them with a meaningful career with plenty of growth opportunities."

TA Truck Service includes a variety of advanced in-bay services, Mobile Maintenance and Emergency Roadside Assistance.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

Ribbon cutting at TravelCenters of America branded room at NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, NC. (PRNewswire)

TravelCenter of America, Ohio (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,) (PRNewswire)

