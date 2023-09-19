Xello Selected as College and Career Readiness Partner For Baltimore County Public Schools

Award-Winning Industry Leader Will Provide Tools For Future Planning To Over 60,000 Students

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Following a rigorous nationwide search, Xello , the award-winning K-12 college, career and future readiness program, has been officially selected to partner with the Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS). The cooperation provides over 5,000 teachers, and over 60,000 students among the district's 24 comprehensive high schools, 3 alternative sites, and 28 middle schools free access to Xello's full suite of tools for career exploration and planning.

Xello's academically researched and scientifically validated K-12 future readiness program engages students through a discovery-based model, where they acquire real-world skills, knowledge, and confidence to help them make informed decisions and build actionable plans for their future. Currently, the Xello software is used in over 9,000 schools across North America to help students spark career curiosity and develop an early connection between academic success and future aspirations.

"We were looking for a partner who provided technology that was intuitive, relevant, current, and addressed the dynamic needs of our students," said MaatenRe Ramin, Coordinator of School Counseling, BCPS. "Xello's engaging content connects our students' interests to post-secondary plans, as well as provides an easy-to-navigate path for students, parents and teachers to follow by creating roadmaps for internships, apprenticeships and dual enrollment. It's really a one-stop-shop for future readiness."

This partnership supports the recent Maryland State Department of Education's Blueprint for College and Career Readiness —a state-wide initiative aiming to prepare graduates for success in college and the workforce by ensuring they have the knowledge and skills to complete entry-level credit-bearing college courses, and work in high-wage and high-demand industries.

As part of this partnership, BCPS students (6th grade through high school) will use the Xello program to:

Explore high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand occupations.

Understand their own career interests, values, and skills through assessments.

Explore post-secondary training opportunities.

Complete training on college and career readiness.

Manage the entire college application process, including: transcripts, letters of recommendation, scholarships, and Common Application integration.

Participate in local internships and other work-based learning opportunities.

Develop a resume and shareable professional portfolio.

Read all content in Spanish and other languages.

"Helping students understand the link between school and what comes later in life is at the core of what we do," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and Co-Founder of Xello. "We are honored to partner with the Baltimore County Public School District to help their students craft a vision for their future and develop the commitment to pursue that path."

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Based in Toronto, Canada, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at www.xello.world .

About Baltimore County Public Schools

Baltimore County Public Schools, the nation's 22nd largest school system, is focused on raising the bar and closing gaps to prepare our students for the future. Thanks to innovative and talented leaders, teachers, staff, and students, BCPS celebrates many honors.

