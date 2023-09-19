ZEELO PARTNERS WITH DIGISURE TO ACCELERATE TRANSIT TECH BUSINESS EXPANSION IN THE UNITED STATES

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeelo - the leading provider of software and managed services for efficient, shuttle-based commuter transport programs for the daily commutes of frontline shift workers and office staff - is set to accelerate its expansion across the United States through a partnership with DigiSure - the world's only Protection-as-a-Service platform. The collaboration will enable Zeelo to automate existing procedures to screen and monitor driver compliance certification and thereby scale its operations across the country in transport-poor areas where there are gaps in public mass transit.

Using Zeelo's private shuttle programs saves clients on average 43% in operational management costs, 12 hours per week in administrative tasks, and ensures a 50% increase in bus occupancy due to technology-optimized pick-up locations. DigiSure's advanced risk management technology can enable Zeelo to automate tasks, such as recording certifications in driver-screening procedures and onboarding compliant bus transportation operators, saving up to 60% time on this necessary workflow.

Zeelo's system manages live vehicle tracking, booking and ticketing, as well as automated boarding with digital bus passes. Its SaaS platform manages a database of bus operator partners and logs live data on shuttle bus size and availability. By integrating DigiSure's enhanced risk management system into its existing proprietary technology stack, Zeelo will increase its capacity to operate more services for its large multi-site enterprise clients in the United States by accelerating the onboarding of bus operator partners onto its system.

"Being able to automate driver screening and ensure our operator partners are meeting our strict safety and risk assessment criteria, is a complete game-changer for our US expansion," says Sam Ryan co-founder and CEO at Zeelo. "DigiSure has impressed us with its unique proposition for automating risk management and will enable us to deliver our staff commuter services at scale across the United States to clients with multiple sites across the country. We can now rapidly increase our supply of available fleets to serve more clients, more sites, much faster without compromising on our very high quality of service and our ability to design bespoke programs optimized with our technology to create the most efficient travel routes for the daily work commute."

Zeelo seeks to provide the highest quality shuttle experience by partnering with carefully vetted bus operators and conducts regular safety audits. Bus operators and drivers undergo rigorous training, meet high performance and safety standards, and must possess all required credentials before being allowed to run a Zeelo service. DigiSure's flexible solution adapts seamlessly with Zeelo's unique range of operators - from family-owned businesses to large school bus companies - and to different vehicle types, including motor coaches and passenger vans.

"We are excited to partner with Zeelo as they accelerate their expansion into the US market," says Mike Shim, CEO at DigiSure. "Zeelo's innovative approach to transportation, its commitment to sustainability, and dedication to ensuring a superior customer experience perfectly align with our mission to enable fast, efficient, and safe onboarding processes for modern transportation and mobility companies."

Zeelo's services cover a total of 250,000 miles travelled every month and the company has booked over 4.5 million rides to date. Zeelo is also SOCII-compliant and provides fully-insured commuter services in the United States. Its proprietary algorithm and route optimization system RINA identifies high-density locations for pick-ups. Digital bus pass tracking technology on its mobile apps for commuters and bus drivers creates a seamless user experience. Meanwhile, its measures to mitigate and reduce carbon emissions have won Zeelo many international awards as a leading sustainable Transit Tech company.

Zeelo has been operating in the United States since 2021 and established its second global headquarters in Boston over the summer. In the United Kingdom, Zeelo is the largest smart bus platform for organizations where it has been designing, managing and optimizing bus transport programs to help enterprise clients achieve their recruitment and retention goals through better staff transportation. Zeelo currently serves over 200 clients with a feature-rich platform, consisting of smart mobility apps for riders and bus drivers, a SaaS platform, and a proprietary routing algorithm.

About Zeelo

Zeelo is a leading global Transit-Tech company powering bus operators, employers and schools to provide highly efficient, sustainable and affordable transportation programs. Zeelo provides software and managed services to its clients and partners to increase bus occupancy levels, reduce transportation costs, CO2 emissions and administrative time. Its secure and innovative transportation management software system comprises a SaaS platform, a proprietary routing algorithm, mobile apps for riders and drivers, and 24/7 customer support (4.9 TrustPilot rating) ensuring poorly connected commuters have a regular, subsidized and sustainable bus service, wherever they are based. Headquartered in London with an R&D team in Spain and live operations in the UK, US and South Africa, Zeelo was founded in 2016 by Sam Ryan, Barney Williams and Dani Ruiz. The co-founders previously sold their pioneering ride-sharing app JumpIn to Addison Lee in 2014.

Zeelo, your next stop. For more information, please visit zeelo.co

About DigiSure:

DigiSure is the leading Protection-as-a-Service company that offers a comprehensive solution from screening to insurance policy management and claims handling for mobility, short-term rental, and sharing platforms. Since its establishment in 2018, DigiSure has been guided by a team of skilled engineers, insurance experts, and industry veterans. The company proudly holds SOC2 Type 2 and ISO27001 certifications, which ensure the highest level of security and compliance.

DigiSure's mission is to become the trusted partner of the world's most innovative companies, managing their entire insurance ecosystem so that they can concentrate on their broader vision. Leveraging a data-driven approach and advanced technology, DigiSure empowers partners to optimize their insurance programs, enhance customer experiences, and achieve remarkable growth. The company's expertise has garnered the trust of leading sharing platforms and rental marketplaces worldwide, who rely on DigiSure to efficiently manage critical aspects of their business with unwavering confidence. For more information, please visit digisure.ai

