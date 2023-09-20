Neopets Takes Center Stage at Conventions Across the Globe This October

Neopets Embarks on a Thrilling Month of Gaming and Community Engagement With Onsite Appearances at New York Comic Con, RetroGameCon and Gamescom Asia!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Neopia, the virtual world of Neopets, is coming to life in the real world with an exciting lineup of events and activations over the next month. The beloved online pet simulation game is thrilled to announce its presence at RetroGameCon in New York, New York Comic Con (NYCC), and gamescom asia in Singapore. With a commitment to fostering nostalgia, community, and philanthropy, Neopets promises an unforgettable experience for fans old and new.

RetroGameCon - Charity Sponsorship

Kicking off the month, Neopets is proud to support RetroGameCon 2023 as a Diamond Sponsor. This event, dedicated to celebrating the golden age of gaming, will be held on October 7-8 at The Oncenter's Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center in Syracuse, New York. The brand has a long-standing history with the state of New York; it holds the esteemed title of being Neopets' number one state of all time in terms of playership. The sponsorship will allow Neopets to give back to the local community like never before. Neopets is teaming up with RetroGameCon to support a worthy cause through a con-wide auction, allowing attendees to bid on exclusive Neopets merch packages, with proceeds benefiting Extra Life . Attendees can look forward to a blast from the past with a Neopian scavenger hunt throughout the show, redefining the brand's commitment to bringing to life immersive and community-driven projects. All attendees will also receive an exclusive Neopets lanyard at the event!

New York Comic Con - Beyond the Convention

At NYCC , Neopets will transcend the convention grounds to create a Neopian experience like never before. From October 13-14, Neopets activations will take place throughout the Javits Centre in New York City. Fans and adventurers can join in on Neopets-themed quests, photo ops, and Neostalgic giveaways featuring a Faerie twist! With surprises around every corner, this faerie extravaganza promises to transport attendees into the enchanting world of Neopia. Fans are invited to look out for 5 Neopian Faeries floating around the convention center to participate in an exclusive NYCC giveaway by snapping a photo and tagging @NeopetsOfficialAccount on Instagram to participate!

gamescom asia - CEO Speaking Panel

Neopets is honored to have its passionate leader, Dominic Law, as a featured speaker at gamescom asia . Dominic will be sharing insights into the evolution of Neopets and the gaming industry. This event, taking place from October 19-22 at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore, offers a unique opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge from Dominic. Attendees can look forward to an engaging and thought-provoking session that explores the past, present, and future of Neopets. Singapore is one of Neopets' most engaged countries outside of North America. As an international hub of tech and innovation, it will help usher in a coast-to-coast effort by Neopets to revive the brand. The game has always brought together a diverse demographic, and for the first time, that global online community will be celebrated by the brand in person.

"We are thrilled to be gearing up for an exciting month of engaging with our fans," said Dominic Law, CEO of Neopets. "It's always a rewarding experience to see Neopets' impact out in the real world, especially when we can expand our commitment to our community outside of what's happening in-game. Neopets fans always show up with so much positivity and passion, we can't wait to join hands to connect, raise money for a great cause, and build Neopets back to its glory days!"

Join Us on this Neopian Adventure

Neopets invites fans, gamers, and enthusiasts of all ages to embark on this thrilling Neopian adventure. Whether you're reliving the magic of retro games, exploring the streets of New York City, or gaining industry insights at gamescom asia, Neopets has something special in store for you.

Stay updated with our event schedule and exclusive announcements on official website neopets.com and follow the brand on Instagram @NeopetsOfficialAccount for real-time updates and exciting contests.

About Neopets

Neopets is an immersive, online virtual pet game in which players can adopt, customize, and interact with Neopets in the vast world of Neopia. Known for its multi-generational, passionate community, Neopets offers players a vast world of storytelling, collecting, pet care, and exciting social gaming experiences. Since its launch in 1999, Neopets has galvanized unique adventures, games, stories, and challenges for over 150 million players worldwide.

