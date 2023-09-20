How to help
Results of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - September 20, 2023Sydney, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals Logo (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc)
Patriot Battery Metals Logo (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc)(PRNewswire)

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSXV: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting held on Wednesday, September 19, 2023, at 4pm (Eastern Time) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada (the "Meeting").

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular, dated August 11, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 50,076,171 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 45.05% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions and the proxies as set out at Appendix 1.

A report with the final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR+ under Patriot's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate1 of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 (at a cut-off of 0.40% Li2O) and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

1 Mineral resources are not minerals reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The effective date of the mineral resource estimate is June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23‑190) and base case cut-off grade 0.40% Li2O.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors,

"BLAIR WAY"

Blair Way, President, CEO, & Director

No securities regulatory authority or stock exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.22)

The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on July 31, 2023. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. 

Resolution

Resolution
Result

Number of votes cast in Meeting

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

For

Against

Withheld/Abstain

For

Against

Withheld/Abstain

Discretion

1a Election of Director -

      Kenneth Brinsden 

Pass

45,643,883

98.913%

N/A

501,413

1.087%

45,643,883

98.913%

N/A

501,413

1.087%

--

1b Election of Director -

     D. Blair Way 

Pass

44,663,123

96.788%

N/A

1,482,173

3.212%

44,663,123

96.788%

N/A

1,482,173

3.212%

--

1c Election of Director -

     Brian Jennings

Pass

40,403,804

87.558%

N/A

5,741,491

12.442%

40,403,804

87.558%

N/A

5,741,491

12.442%

--

1d Election of Director -

      Mélissa Desrochers 

Pass

45,007,149

97.534%

N/A

1,138,147

2.466%

45,007,149

97.534%

N/A

1,138,147

2.466%

--

1e Election of Director -

     Pierre Boivin 

Pass

45,001,275

97.521%

N/A

1,144,021

2.479%

45,001,275

97.521%

N/A

1,144,021

2.479%

--

2. Appointment of Auditor

Pass

49,740,048

99.329%

N/A

336,123

0.671%

49,740,048

99.329%

N/A

336,123

0.671%

--

3. Approval of the
Company's Amended
Omnibus Equity Incentive
Plan

Pass

35,812,285

77.616%

10,324,213

22.376%

3,796

0.008%

35,812,285

77.616%

10,324,213

22.376%

3,796

0.008%

 

--

4. Approval of the
Company's Amended
Omnibus Equity Incentive
Plan (Majority of
Minority)

Pass

34,393,983

76.906%

10,324,213

23.085%

3,796

0.008%

34,393,983

76.906%

10,324,213

23.085%

3,796

0.008%

 

--

5.  Ratification of previous
Allotment and Issuance of
Shares under the Flow-
Through Financing
Placement

Pass

43,251,043

98.709%

563,089

1.285%

2,775

0.006%

43,251,043

98.709%

563,089

1.285%

2,775

0.006%

 

--

5.  Ratification of previous
Allotment and Issuance of
Shares under the Flow-
Through Financing
Placement (Majority of
Minority)

Pass

37,650,413

98.519%

563,089

1.473%

2,775

0.007%

37,650,413

98.519%

563,089

1.473%

2,775

0.007%

 

--

6. Ratification of previous
Allotment and Issuance of
Shares under the Strategic

Placement

Pass

42,099,964

91.233%

4,042,686

8.761%

2,646

0.006%

42,099,964

91.233%

4,042,686

8.761%

2,646

0.006%

--

6.  Ratification of previous
Allotment and Issuance of
Shares under the Strategic
Placement (Majority of
Minority)

Pass

34,971,623

89.632%

4,042,686

10.361%

2,646

0.007%

34,971,623

89.632%

4,042,686

10.361%

2,646

0.007%

--

Appendix 1: The following information is provided in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and shows the number of proxy votes received prior to the Meeting. The Company notes that no additional votes were cast directly in the Meeting.

