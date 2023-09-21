Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Ace Commercial Insurance Center

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Corona, California-based Ace Commercial Insurance Center (Ace). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Ace is a specialist insurance broker serving the trucking industry primarily in Southern California. Jackie Hoang, Anhdy Nguyen and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Ace is a well-regarded agency that expands our transportation market expertise in the Southwest," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Jackie, Anhdy and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.