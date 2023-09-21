KPMG in India and Gloplax form an alliance to offer 'GCC as a service'

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP ('KPMG in India'), one of India's leading advisors in the Global Capability Centre (GCC) space, and Gloplax, today announced a strategic alliance to offer a broad-ranging and efficient 'GCC as a service' model.

This would be a holistic joint proposition by KPMG in India and Gloplax, and would include the below elements:

Strategy and design including business case, location strategy, operating model design.

Building a capability that would enable entity set up, along with provisioning of necessary facilities and infrastructure, setting up of operations and managing support functions – Human Resources, Finance, Risk Management and Compliance, Branding, Recruitment and providing support with technology design and implementation. Lower capital outlay Speed to market and flexibility to ramp up an organisation's GCC team Access to high quality talent Access to market insights and industry experts Competitive cost compared to traditional standalone GCC model.



This joint service model would have diverse industry focus, including sectors such as Financial Services, TMT (technology, media, and telecommunications), Healthcare, ENR (energy and natural resources), Manufacturing, Insurance and more…

About KPMG in India

KPMG entities in India are professional services firm(s). These Indian member firms are affiliated with KPMG International Limited. KPMG was established in India in August 1993. Our professionals leverage the global network of firms, and are conversant with local laws, regulations, markets and competition. KPMG has offices across India in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Vadodara, and Vijayawada.

KPMG entities in India offer services to national and international clients in India across sectors. We strive to provide rapid, performance-based, industry-focused and technology-enabled services, which reflect a shared knowledge of global and local industries and our experience of the Indian business environment.

About Gloplax

Gloplax specializes in enabling global companies to set up and run their global sourcing/offshore centers in India and The Philippines. Gloplax was established in August 2019 by leaders of the global sourcing industry with the purpose of making offshoring 'simple and accessible.' Gloplax brings extensive experience, an enabled 'ecosystem' approach, cutting-edge capability and technology enabled proprietary tools. Gloplax's current client partners include marquee brands in the Financial Services and Retail space. Gloplax has presence across India, The Philippines, US, UK, and Australia.

