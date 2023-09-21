Major League Table Tennis Unveils Sale of its First Six Teams

Accomplished Entrepreneurs, Sports Stars and Investors Step into MLTT Ownership

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), the first professional table tennis league in the USA, is excited to announce the sale of 6 teams to a seasoned group of business executives and sports stars.

Florida Crocs: Francisco Alvarez-Demalde and Jeff Parks , Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Riverwood Capital, are the main owners of the Florida Crocs via their family office. Manu Ginobili (four-time NBA Champion with San Antonio Spurs, NBA Hall of Famer and Gold Medalist with Argentina ) and a select group of technology entrepreneurs and investors also joined the ownership group.





Carolina Gold Rush : Nora and John McSweeney , information technology entrepreneurs turned start-up and residential real estate investors, have expanded their holdings to include the Carolina team.





Princeton Revolution: Majority owner Roger Kang , of LifeSign LLC and Princeton BioMeditech Corporation, joins forces with his long-time friend Andre Liu of Pequod Communications and Dima Ovtcharov , Olympic Medalist and Worldwide Table Tennis star, to acquire the Revolution.





Chicago Wind: James Bowman , long time successful entrepreneur, co-founder and Chairman of Board of Velosio, as well as Advisory Board Chair for Think Big for Kids, is the proud owner of the roaring Chicago Wind.





Portland Paddlers: Idan, Dorian and Ohad Levi , owners of Idor Diamonds, are excited to partner in the acquisition of the Paddlers.





Texas Smash: Anita and Mahesh Joshi , Managing Director at Man Energy (Volkswagen Group), an Oxford Published author of three books and popular business podcaster on VoiceAmerica.com, landed his hometown team of the Smash.

"I'm thrilled to witness the launch of the first professional table tennis league in the USA," stated Dima Ovtcharov. "I'm eager to contribute to the success of MLTT. It's about time."

Flint Lane, Founder and Commissioner of MLTT, shared his excitement, "The overwhelming interest in MLTT, selling six teams before our debut season, has wildly exceeded our expectations. Having Dima and Manu involved wasn't even a dream that we dared having."

These announcements are set against the backdrop of an exhilarating new MLTT season, underlining the league's dedication to positioning itself as the pinnacle of professional table tennis worldwide.

About MLTT

Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast, Flint Lane. Flint and his wife Kathy own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint previously served on the USATT Clubs Committee.

