TREMEC® Appoints New Vice President, Global Business Development and Corporate Strategy

WIXOM, Mich., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TREMEC, a subsidiary of KUO, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new leader to the Business Development Team.

Jeff Nichols joins the company as vice president, global business development and corporate strategy. Jeff will lead the Sales, Strategy, and Marketing functions, reporting to Antonio Herrera, managing director for TREMEC.

In his new role for TREMEC, Jeff Nichols will oversee these critical functions with an aligned focus to strategically grow and diversify the company in core and emerging technologies. His job responsibilities will include leading the development of global marketing strategy, as well as providing day to day guidance to both the OEM and Aftermarket marketing teams.

Nichols is an accomplished senior executive in the global automotive industry. He possesses proven acumen in international business, operations and engineering with a diverse background in automotive OEM, Tier 1 and private equity interfaces within the C-suite.

Throughout his 32-year career in the global automotive industry arena, Nichols has served leading Tier 1 suppliers in both international engineering and business development capacities, advanced powertrain, chassis and driveline technology segments, including hybrid technologies and vehicle performance markets.

Nichols earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from the University of Michigan. He holds several patents in applied powertrain technologies and has been instrumental in launch deployment of global manufacturing operations supporting automotive markets worldwide.

An active member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) since 1988, Nichols supports SAE's World in Motion Program providing leadership to support STEM-based education. He is a member of the Nine Sigma Consumer Advisory Board and previously served as Technology Development Committees Chairman for Lightweight Innovations for Tomorrow.

Link to image of Jeff Nichols: https://app.box.com/s/59446rleuw3mbbnvas2g8tedj71cw1kz

About TREMEC

Torque transfer solutions from TREMEC are found in products ranging from supercars and high-performance sports cars to severe duty, commercial and aftermarket vehicles worldwide. The portfolio of products includes manual transmissions, dual-clutch transmissions, EV & HEV drivetrain solutions, gears, shafts, clutches, friction materials, shift systems, synchronizers, mechatronic systems, transmission control units and control software.

For more information or to find a TREMEC distributor, please visit www.tremec.com or call 1-877-4-TREMEC.

About KUO

KUO is a Mexican conglomerate with annual revenue of approximately US$3.2bn as of December 31, 2022, exports to around 70 countries across every continent, and approximately 24,000 employees. Its current business portfolio includes three sectors: Consumer, Chemical and Automotive.

