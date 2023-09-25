MGM Data Breach: Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP Investigates Potential Claims Against MGM Resorts International

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising: Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP, a national leader in data breach and privacy cases, is investigating potential claims against MGM Resorts International ("MGM") resulting from a data breach the casino chain reported on September 11, 2023.

What is MGM Resorts International: MGM Resorts is a hospitality and entertainment company that owns more than 30 hotel and gaming venues globally as well as an online sportsbook and betting app. The company operates properties in Las Vegas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and abroad.

What happened: On September 11, 2023, MGM reported that a cybersecurity issue had led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems across the United States. The company reported that the issue was first detected the day prior (September 10, 2023) and was affecting reservations and casino floors in Las Vegas and other states. It is believed that hackers used ransomware to impersonate an MGM employee and obtain credentials to access and infect the company's systems. Numerous reports of guests' contending with on-site hotel and gaming operational disruption emerged during the 10-day computer shutdown, which ended on September 21, 2023.

What information was accessed: MGM did not immediately disclose the extent of the breach or what information had been compromised. The potential compromised data may include highly sensitive personal and financial information of online, hotel and casino customers and employees.

Stueve Siegel Hanson attorneys have represented data breach victims in many of the largest data breach cases in history, including cases against Equifax, T-Mobile, and Capital One. The firm's Data Breach and Privacy class action practice has received local and national recognition, including being named among Law360's Cybersecurity & Privacy Practice Groups of the Year.

The firm also has significant experience prosecuting claims against the largest casino operators in the country in high-profile wage and hour litigation and continues to play a significant role in reforming casino wage and hour practices. Among changes influenced: casinos paying the costs of employees' gaming licenses; removing all supervisory and non-tipped employees from tip pooling arrangements; compliant tip credit notice policies; and paying tip credit employees at the correct overtime rate.

