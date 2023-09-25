Supermicro Introduces New All-in-One Open RAN System Optimized for Telco Edge Data Centers with Built-in Intel vRAN Boost

Expanded Edge Server Portfolio Delivers Improved Performance and Power Efficiency for Open RAN and Intelligent Edge Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, announces the expansion of its portfolio of purpose-built servers for Edge AI and Telco workloads. The new Supermicro X13 Edge server, the SYS-211E-FRN13P, delivers a scalable, integrated Distributed Unit (DU) Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) server. As virtualized Open RAN technology has matured to the point where it's become proven, companies are looking for solutions that enable them to optimize deployments and reduce costs. This solution means shifting the emphasis to attributes such as cost, power consumption, size and weight, and scalability.

"We are very excited to deliver all-in-one servers for the next generation of telco and edge deployments for vRAN and private 5G environments," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our range of telco offerings allows for a more streamlined deployment at scale, which will expand the use of these new technologies to deliver more effective and reliable communication networks at scale."

Supermicro's latest edge platform is specifically designed to meet those requirements. Based on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost, it features fully integrated vRAN acceleration that eliminates the need for an external acceleration card, thereby substantially reducing system power requirements and complexity. The system also features an onboard network interface and 12 SFP25G ports, eliminating the need for add-on cards and breakout cables, fully integrated timing support with eight hours of holding time, and a compact, long-life design. The Supermicro SYS-211E systems deliver a fully integrated server optimized for cost, size, and power usage, handling large volumes of traffic at the edge across multiple cell site configurations, including massive MIMO streams.

Additionally, Supermicro is launching a 4-node version of the SuperEdge, a versatile edge server designed to handle a range of demanding workloads at remote network locations. Each of the four nodes in this 2U rackmount server features a single-socket 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor and runs independently of the other nodes. This enables the system to run multiple workloads in parallel, each with dedicated resources. The Supermicro SYS-211TP offers 2 PCIe 5.0 x16 FHHL slots per node, allowing each individual node to be optimized with add-on cards to match its designated workloads, including running as a DU or Centralized Unit (CU) in RAN networks, MEC, and enterprise edge workloads.

"Supermicro continues to deliver the latest technology to market in their solutions for virtualized RAN and intelligent workloads across the edge," said Cristina Rodriguez, vice president and general manager, Wireless Access Network Division at Intel. "By using our broad portfolio of technology, including the newest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Data Center GPUs, Supermicro can offer innovative server designs that provide the industry with powerful, highly optimized platforms for a range of use cases at the edge."

Supermicro is bringing new compact edge systems to remote deployments outside the data center, using the latest generation of Intel processors. Among these are the SYS-521AD-TN2 mini-tower, the E102-13R, and the E302-12A systems. The SYS-521AD and E102-13R are both based on 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The SYS-521AD mini-tower is optimized for video processing, streaming, and storage and can be used as an edge server for small and medium businesses. The E102 packs up to 16 cores, 64GB memory, and a range of ports and expansion slots in a mini 1U embedded form factor, ideal for AI inferencing, retail, and signage workloads. The E302, featuring the latest Intel Atom C5000 processor in a fanless compact design, delivers cost-efficient performance to remote locations in a durable, low-noise form factor.

A common feature of Supermicro's new systems for edge workloads is the emphasis on support for GPU accelerators and AI inferencing. An increasing number of these systems are compatible with accelerators, including the NVIDIA A100, L40, L40S, L4, A2, and T1000, the Intel Data Center GPU Flex 140 and the Intel Data Center GPU Flex 170, and even specialized accelerators such as the Hailo-8™ AI processor. This flexibility enables customers to use application optimized Supermicro systems at the intelligent edge to match the specific requirements of their workloads, leading to better results and minimizing latency.

