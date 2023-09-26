Align Tactical Defense Communications in Seconds with Integrated Smart Antenna from Cambium Networks

Integrated PTP 700 smart antenna boosts signal quality while mitigating interference

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, announced today the new PTP 700 Beam Steering outdoor unit (ODU) with an integrated smart antenna that enables antenna alignment in seconds and high level interference mitigation to provide secure communications in hostile environments. The Beam Steering ODU significantly reduces link setup time by automatically and precisely steering the antenna radiation pattern.

Cambium Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cambium Networks) (PRNewswire)

"Defense networks require wireless technology that can be set up quickly and perform in harsh environments with jamming and interference," said Mike Ihrig, CEO, MI Technical Solutions. "One of the biggest challenges in deploying wireless networks is antenna alignment. Electronic beam steering addresses this challenge by removing people and manual alignment systems from the equation. We are eagerly anticipating the addition of the PTP 45700 with Beam Steering antenna to our deployed assets, allowing us to continue delivering increased benefits and capabilities to our warfighters."

Antenna alignment can now be completed in a matter of seconds instead of the minutes required when using manual alignment or electromechanical positioners. Beam steering combines the ease of sector antenna deployments with the performance of highly directional antennas. The PTP 700 beam steering capabilities can also steer RF nulls at interferers, increasing the signal to noise ratio (SNR) and improving communications performance. The Beam Steering ODU can be used at both ends of a link for optimal performance or at one end, combined with another PTP 700 ODU operating in the same band.

In addition to providing rapid link alignment and set-up, the PTP 700 beam steering capability reduces the need for electromechanical positioners in shorter links. Eliminating the electromechanical positioners reduces the cost and complexity of the complete solution, eliminates an operational point of failure, and substantially reduces the cost and weight of transporting the radio nodes – particularly in tactical situations.

"Our solutions support broadband applications for national defense , federal and civilian agencies , public safety , and national law enforcement ," said Ryan Peterson, Director of Global Defense and Security, Cambium Networks. "The latest model takes the performance features like Dynamic Spectrum Optimization and high spectral efficiency and adds a smart antenna with beam forming and null steering to increase interference mitigation."

PTP 700 Beam Steering ODU features:

120° azimuth and 30° elevation smart antenna coverage

Maximizes gain through beamforming

Supports rapid tactical deployment

Minimizes system cost, complexity, and weight

Integrated Spectrum Analyzer, allowing real-time and historical monitoring of spectrum

Rugged design, tested to MIL-STD-810H and IP66/67 environmental specifications

Interoperable with other PTP 700 models operating in 4.4 – 5.875 GHz band

For more information:

Cambium Networks Global Defense and Security (GDS) solutions deliver field-proven wireless connections for military battlefield, border, garrison and infrastructure deployments. Our solutions are the most broadly deployed COTS+ Microwave applications in recent U.S. military operations. Fully vetted by the national government, all our products have up-to-date requisite security and frequency certifications and are tested to MIL-SPEC requirements.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

Media Contact

Nancy DePalma – Victory 6 for Cambium Networks – GDS

+1 (203) 520-9479

nancy@v6advisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cambium Networks