BigID Debuts as a Strong Performer in Data Governance report by Leading Research Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the industry leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance and governance, today has been named a strong performer in its debut in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2023.

The Forrester report emphasized that since their last evaluation, "The data governance solution market has shifted from an emerging space to an established and significantly more mature one…." According to the report, "The data governance market is no longer just about regulatory compliance; today, it helps businesses realize the true potential of their data."

BigID received the highest scores possible in four criteria, including data discovery; security/privacy/ compliance features; policy development & management; and partner ecosystem.

Forrester noted that "BigID has branched out from its privacy and security vendor roots into a data discovery and governance solution via a modular framework of native apps and integrated paid partnerships. The company's vision is to enable organizations to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get value from their data in a single platform."

"As data governance use cases continue to evolve within organizations, the importance of understanding your data, along with its security and privacy implications, has grown significantly. BigID has identified the foundation to a successful data governance program lies in the capacity to discover and classify all your data sources, regardless of their format or location. Our acknowledgment by Forrester serves, in our opinion, as a testament to BigID's ongoing dedication and steadfast commitment to reshaping data governance standards," said Alan Dayley , Director of Analyst Relations at BigID.

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 For the 3rd consecutive year, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

