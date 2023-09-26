Quark Expeditions Strengthens Trade Sales Organization to Drive Global Growth

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, is pleased to announce two strategic changes within its world-class sales organization that reflect the company's continuing investment in trade sales as a pivotal driver of its global growth.

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures. (PRNewswire)

To lead this investment in worldwide relationships, Beth Mercier has been promoted to Senior Director, Global Partnership Sales. With a wealth of experience spanning 15 years in the expedition cruise industry, including five years of recent sales leadership experience focused on North America and LATAM for the company, Mercier brings an unparalleled specialization in the industry's expedition and adventure travel segments. She will drive relationships with global consortiums, host agencies, and strategic accounts.

As a new leader within Mercier's team, Becky Francis has joined the company as Regional Sales Director, EMEA. Based in London, Francis brings to the company an exceptional track record for strategic partnership development and the management of five world-class touring brands. Becky is an award-winning innovator in global sales training and program development.

"We're thrilled to have two extraordinary trade sales leaders enhance the best business development team in the expedition cruise industry," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice President of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "In their new roles, Beth and Becky will bring not just a proven ability to deliver sales results—they are both recognized as inspiring team leaders with a balanced and strategic approach to professional success. Together with Robert Halfpenny, our Regional Sales Director, APAC, they will set the stage as our sales organization continues to grow to support our valued travel advisors globally."

Quark Expeditions celebrates the power of partnership with travel experts to deliver life-changing experiences to polar explorer clients around the world. The company has been named Best Expedition Cruise Line for 2023 by global luxury travel network Virtuoso Ltd., and along with its industry-leading portfolio of polar voyages rapidly selling for 2024 it has just launched its "Rethink Your Bucket List" expedition season for the Arctic in 2025.

To help every travel advisor become a polar expert, the company recently launched its new Partner Portal offering unmatched, sector-leading innovation—including Parker the Polar Bear, the industry's first real-time, AI-driven virtual polar resource. Advisors can click here to join the Quark Expeditions Partner Portal and launch their polar expedition sales journey today!

About Quark Expeditions: The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and walking where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions is a Travelopia specialist company.

