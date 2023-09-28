Cloud4C is Now a Google Cloud Specialized Partner for Infrastructure Services in APAC

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, the world's leading application-focused cloud managed services provider and a Google Cloud Premier Partner for the Sell Engagement Model, has notably acquired the Google Cloud Specialization for Infrastructure Services in the APAC region. This makes the company a Specialized Partner for Google Cloud, adding to its 15 expertise in an array of Google Cloud products, solutions, and sectors. This demonstrates Cloud4C's in-depth technical competency in providing APAC businesses with fully managed, infrastructure modernization and broader digital transformation solutions powered by Google Cloud.

A Specialization is the highest technical designation for any certified partner under the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. The latter aims to connect Google Cloud customers with partners who possess in-depth technical specializations, established expertise, and validated skills with certified teams, enabling them to accomplish their digital transformation goals. By achieving this specialization, Cloud4C has demonstrated its ability to develop and implement successful customer journeys on Google Cloud without disruption.

Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Cloud4C, said, "Being one of the trusted cloud partners in the APAC region, we are proud to achieve the Infrastructure Services Specialization. This accolade recognizes the ongoing dedication of the Cloud4C team in architecting end-to-end transformations in a single SLA on Google Cloud, not only renovating operational experiences for clients but also that of end consumers with breakthrough agility, scalability, and availability. We commit to walking till the last mile and delivering long-term impact at a business level."

Cloud4C holds certified Google Cloud Specializations in SAP services (Level 300, 200, 100), Anthos, managed Google Kubernetes Engine services, and application management on Google Cloud. Their variety of automation-driven, fully managed public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud services allows enterprises to architect advanced cloud foundations, optimize and modernize operations, maximize returns on technology investments, and achieve the highest standards of security without downtime.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is a leading application-focused and automation-driven cloud-managed services provider, serving 4,000+ enterprises, including 60 of the Fortune 500 in 26 countries. Equipped with 25 Centres of Excellence, and 2,000+ skilled and certified cloud experts, Cloud4C helps in managing mission-critical multi-cloud transformations in a single, cost-effective SLA, guaranteeing up to 99.95% uptime with stringent security, compliance, and DR.

