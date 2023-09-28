PumpMan® Expands St. Louis Metro Area Coverage with Acquisition of Flo-Systems, Inc., based in Troy, IL

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. , Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PumpMan®, a leader in the sales, service, maintenance, and repair of pumps, motor, and control systems in the United States, announces the acquisition of Flo-Systems, Inc., based in Troy, Illinois. Flo-Systems provides water, wastewater collection, treatment, distribution, and repair services to municipal, industrial, and residential properties in the St. Louis area.

PumpMan (PRNewswire)

Flo-Systems' strong position in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois markets is a perfect fit with PumpMan's growth plan.

"As a family owned and operated business, Flo-Systems, Inc. has been serving the greater St. Louis metro market for over 40 years. Flo-Systems provides advanced services for municipal and commercial water and wastewater needs including 24/7 emergency services. We are known for our superior customer service and unmatched reputation in the industry," said Tom Caraker, Jr., owner, Flo-Systems, Inc.

"PumpMan's goal is to create a national sales, service and repair company by acquiring high quality business partners in major markets. Flo-Systems' strong position in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois markets is a perfect fit with Pumpman's growth plan and enables the company to establish a position in the Midwest. We will be investing in Flo-Systems' facilities, equipment and Human Resources to support strong growth with our current OEM partners and expand Flo-Systems' service capacity and capabilities," said Donald Devine, CEO, PumpMan, LLC.

Flo-Systems will continue to operate with its current full staff of pump technicians, field service mechanics, and administrative personnel at the facility located at 905 Cherry Lane, Troy, IL 62294, and Tom Caraker will continue to lead the company as General Manager of Flo-Systems, a PumpMan Company.

More information at: https://flosystems.com, www.pumpman.com

About PumpMan Holdings LLC

Based in Saddle Brook, NJ, PumpMan is a growing provider of onsite service, repair, parts and expertise for pumps, motors and controls to the commercial, municipal, agricultural and industrial markets in California (PumpMan SoCal), (PumpMan Norcal), (PumpMan San Diego), Arizona (Pumpman Phoenix), (PumpMan Waterworks), Colorado (PumpMan Colorado), the Greater Philadelphia area (PumpMan Philly), Pittsburgh market (PumpMan Pittsburgh), and the New York Metro Area (PumpMan NYC, PumpMan Pump Systems) .

PumpMan Flo-Systems, Troy, Illinois (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PumpMan