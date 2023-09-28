Sheaff Brock Makes the Top 10 in This Year's CNBC Financial Advisor 100 List

Indianapolis Registered Investment Advisory Firm

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock has been selected as #10 on CNBC's fifth annual Financial Advisor 100 List, which recognizes 100 advisory firms that help clients successfully navigate their financial lives.

Sheaff Brock has been selected as #10 on CNBC’s fifth annual Financial Advisor 100 List. (PRNewswire)

This is the fourth consecutive year that Sheaff Brock has been selected for CNBC's FA 100 List

To develop the 2023 list, CNBC used a proprietary methodology—developed in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions—which took data culled from more than 40,000 RIAs into consideration. Aspects such as years in business, total accounts, assets under management, and the firm's compliance record were weighed to trim the list down to just over 800 RIAs. From there, CNBC and AccuPoint distilled the list into the final 100 advisory firms with additional data provided by each firm via email survey.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Sheaff Brock has been selected for CNBC's FA 100. The first year Sheaff Brock made the list, in 2020, the company ranked #95; in 2021, Sheaff Brock ranked #82; and in 2022, #68.

Sheaff Brock Managing Directors and co-founders Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock shared their excitement about the firm being included on the list again this year. "We're incredibly honored. To make the list once felt like a great achievement, and to make it for our fourth consecutive year—also selected as #10 in the U.S.—is very motivating. It is certainly a testament to our team for the outstanding commitment they have to supporting our clients," said Ron Brock.

About Sheaff Brock:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $1.3 billion in assets nationwide as of 06/30/2023. Managing Director David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com, ThinkAdvisor, Medical Economics, and Financial Advisor magazine. Visit sheaffbrock.com for more information.

Disclosure:

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC ("SBIA") is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 2001. Clients or prospective clients are directed to SBIA's Form ADV Part 2A prior to deciding to participate in any portfolio or making any investment decision. The views and opinions in the preceding commentary are subject to change without notice and are as of the date of the report. There is no guarantee that any market forecast set forth in the commentary will be realized. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time, should not be relied upon as investment advice, and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment.

About CNBC Financial Advisor 100

The 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (9/12/23), 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (10/4/22), 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (10/6/21) & the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (10/6/20) list is an independent ranking. CNBC enlisted data provider AccuPoint Solutions to assist with the ranking of registered investment advisors for the CNBC FA 100 list. The analysis started with 40,646 RIA firms for 2023, 39,818 RIA firms for 2022, 38,302 for 2021 and 37,369 for 2020 from the Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory database. AccuPoint screened the list down to 812 RIAs for 2023, 904 RIAs for 2022, 749 for 2021 and 750 for 2020 who were required to complete a survey to be in consideration for the CNBC FA 100 list. Neither the registered investment advisor nor their employees pay a fee for the listing.

Data points used by AccuPoint for the ranking included regulatory/compliance record, number of years in the business, number of certified financial planners, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, total assets under management, percentage of discretionary assets under management, total accounts under management, number of states where the RIA is registered, and country of domicile.

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications, such as the CNBC FA 100, are no guarantee of future investment success and working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. The ranking may not reflect a client or prospective client's experience with the registered investment advisor. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate future results.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Sheaff Brock Investment Advisor) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors