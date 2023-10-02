Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Persons Who Purchased or Acquired Myriad Genetics, Inc. Common Stock From August 9, 2017 until February 6, 2020, Inclusive, and Were Damaged Thereby

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Persons Who Purchased or Acquired Myriad Genetics, Inc. Common Stock From August 9, 2017 until February 6, 2020, Inclusive, and Were Damaged Thereby

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF UTAH

CENTRAL DIVISION

IN RE MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 2:19-cv-00707-JNP-DBP

District Judge Jill N. Parrish

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND PLAN OF

ALLOCATION; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

To: All persons who purchased or acquired Myriad Genetics, Inc. ("Myriad") common stock from August 9, 2017 until February 6, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Class").1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Utah (the "Court"), that Lead Plaintiff Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions ("Lead Plaintiff" or "Los Angeles"), on behalf of itself and the Court-certified Class in the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action"), and Defendants Myriad, Mark C. Capone, Bryan Riggsbee, and Bryan M. Dechairo (collectively, "Defendants") have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $77,500,000 in total settlement value, with at least $20,000,000 paid in cash and the remainder paid in either additional cash or shares of freely-tradeable Myriad common stock (the "Settlement"). If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on December 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. MST, before the Honorable Jill N. Parrish, by video conference, for the following purposes: (a) to determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated August 3, 2023 (the "Stipulation") is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (b) to determine whether a Judgment, substantially in the form attached as Exhibit B to the Stipulation, should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice against Defendants and granting the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Settlement Notice); (c) to determine whether the terms and conditions of the issuance of the Settlement Shares, which shares are to be issued pursuant to the exemption from registration requirements under Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act of 1933, are fair to all persons and entities to whom the shares will be issued; (d) to determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation for the proceeds of the Settlement is fair and reasonable and should be approved; (e) to determine whether the motion by Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses should be approved; and (f) to consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the full printed Notice of (I) Proposed Settlement and Plan of Allocation; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Settlement Notice") and the Proof of Claim and Release Form (the "Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator by mail at Myriad Genetics Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 170500, Milwaukee, WI 53217; by telephone at 877-331-0728; or by email at info@MyriadGeneticsSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Settlement Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website for the Action, www.MyriadGeneticsSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or submitted online through the case website, www.MyriadGeneticsSecuritiesLitigation.com, no later than January 16, 2024. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Representative Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than November 17, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Myriad, any other Defendants in the Action, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Myriad Genetics Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 170500

Milwaukee, WI 53217

877-331-0728

info@MyriadGeneticsSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.MyriadGeneticsSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form, may be made to Lead Counsel:

Abe Alexander

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

District of Utah

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class by definition and others are excluded pursuant to request. The full definition of the Class including a complete description of who is excluded from the Class is set forth in the full Settlement Notice referred to below.

