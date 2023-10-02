Cambrex Completes $38 Million Capacity Expansion in High Point, North Carolina

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex today announced the completion of its $38 million capacity expansion at its small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in High Point, North Carolina. This expansion doubles the facility's manufacturing capacity, with new state-of-the-art analytical and chemical development laboratories, two new clinical manufacturing suites, and a small-scale commercial manufacturing operation with three work centers and 2,000 Liter reactors.

"When we began this project in 2021, our vision extended far beyond capacity," said Tom Loewald, CEO, Cambrex. "We designed a facility that can continue to deliver on client needs as the industry evolves, with state-of-the-art technology and laboratory equipment, an energy-efficient infrastructure, and clinical to commercial manufacturing scale."

The High Point capabilities complement those of previously acquired Snapdragon Chemistry, which specializes in R&D for API batch and continuous flow process development. The combination of Snapdragon Chemistry and the expansion in High Point allows clients to utilize one vendor for flow chemistry scale-up from R&D through commercialization.

In addition to the new infrastructure, more than 70 new jobs have been created as Cambrex continues to recruit expert pharmaceutical R&D scientists and staff to the region. Dan Bowles, Vice President and General Manager, Cambrex High Point added, "We are extremely excited about this expansion in North Carolina, which would not have been possible without the support of the State's leadership and economic development programs, and their focus on nurturing the region's skilled and diverse workforce."

Cambrex continues to expand its capabilities and capacity across its North American and European network to meet the growing demand for outsourced product development and manufacturing services.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,400 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, stability storage, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments.

