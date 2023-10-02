The Yummly® App Introduces 3 New Features to Simplify Mealtime Inspiration & Planning

Yummly will offer new AI-driven personalization for seamless recipe inspiration, organization, and planning, along with enhanced meal planning features and the ability to create and save personal recipes.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yummly today introduced 3 new features to its recipe and meal planning app to further enhance the extensive personalization, convenience, and assistive capabilities for its users.

Yummly will serve up AI-powered recipe recommendations in its updated Home Feed that fit a variety of taste preferences, nutrition goals, and lifestyles, as it continuously learns to better cater to each user over time. It also offers advanced filters to search nearly 2 million recipes based on diets, allergies, tastes, and more.

In addition to inspiration and discovery, the Yummly app acts as the ideal cooking aid in the kitchen thanks to the recipe scheduling and calendar reminders through its upgraded Meal Planner feature. Homecooks can easily create tailored meal plans, instantly generate shopping lists, and even set gentle reminders to ensure cooking begins for meals to be ready on time.

For homecooks who have existing recipes they know and love, they can now easily input their favorites into the app or save them from anywhere - including grandma's old recipe cards, a cookbook, or another website - so they're all organized in one place, and can be added to digital shopping lists.

"Whether you're a seasoned home chef or a beginner, Yummly works as your personal mealtime assistant to simplify getting inspired, organized, and prepped for what and when to cook," said Andrew Grose, Yummly's Chief Operating Officer. "We offer technology that is designed to make homemade meals hassle free, so you can have time back for yourself and your family."

The Yummly app makes mealtime simple by supporting users through the whole process, from easier ways to discover new recipes, to turnkey meal planning and smart cooking tips. Yummly uses patented, AI-driven technology to bring users bespoke recipe inspiration and organization, as well as in depth guidance with planning and shopping for meals – all in one place.

The app also works seamlessly with the new and improved Yummly® Smart Thermometer . Now with 3 temperature sensors, it tracks cooking from up to 150 feet away and sends alerts to users' phones when the food is ready*.

Yummly is offering pre-holiday price promotions on its products now through the end of the year. The subscription price for the Yummly app will drop to $0.99 per month, or $9.99 annually, while the Smart Thermometer will be available for $89.99 on Yummly.com from November 1st, 2023 through December 31, 2023. See Yummly Terms of Use for details.

About Yummly

Yummly is a leading digital platform (mobile and web) for personalized recipes and cooking resources. Since Yummly's inception, it has been active in the online kitchen and connecting users to the recipes they love. From recipe recommendations to handy tools and helpful videos, the Yummly® app has everything needed to improve life in the kitchen every step of the way. The company, headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, uses patented technology and proprietary data to understand food and preferences, making it the best source for recipes tailored to specific dietary needs or tastes. For more information, visit www.yummly.com. Yummly is an independent subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation.

*Wi-Fi & app required. Features are subject to change. See yummly.com for terms and privacy info.

