Clearcover Announces Partner-Centric API Integration

The bindable quote solution bolsters the insurtech's embedded strategy

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearcover , a next-generation car insurance company, today announces the expansion of its embedded insurance strategy through a bind-API integration with Goosehead Insurance, Inc. , (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency.

Clearcover logo (PRNewswire)

The high-tech integration enables Goosehead Insurance agents to generate a Clearcover quote directly through their quoting platform, delivering a more streamlined quote-and-bind experience for agents and their clients.

"This API deepens our existing relationship with Goosehead Insurance and allows their agents to serve their clients in the most efficient way," said Clearcover Integrations Product Manager Steve Black. "As part of our long-term vision and strategy, Clearcover remains steadfast in delivering a seamless and competitive car insurance experience that adds value to the marketplace. By boosting partner enablement through our best-in-class technology stack, we are able to accomplish this more effectively."

This latest step in the Clearcover and Goosehead Insurance partnership, which was first announced in June 2021, signals an ongoing commitment between the two companies to harness technology to revolutionize the car insurance experience for both agents and clients.

"At Goosehead Insurance, we are committed to providing industry-leading solutions that simplify the insurance shopping experience and empower clients to choose the best coverage at the right price," said Oswaldo Gonzalez, Managing Director of Product and Program Management at Goosehead Insurance. "Our expanded partnership with Clearcover reflects our ongoing investment in innovative technologies that help our agents provide greater ease, transparency and education to our clients."

Clearcover is building momentum in its ongoing effort to expand its embedded insurance strategy, including a collaboration with Experian and most recently, the launch of " Choice, " its customizable end-to-end auto insurance integration brands across the financial services industry.

About Clearcover

Clearcover is a next-generation insurance company that provides customers with the technology they need to confidently make the smartest decisions at every step. Clearcover is challenging the status quo with hassle-free insurance that redefines what it means to put the customer first, delivering affordable car insurance with one of the industry's fastest claims experiences. Clearcover includes Clearcover, Inc., which was founded in 2016 by Kyle Nakatsuji and Derek Brigham, Clearcover Insurance Company (NAIC #16524) and Clearcover Insurance Agency. Clearcover has raised more than $480 million in funding to date. In 2022, the insurance fintech ranked No.50 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM and No. 151 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America. Clearcover has also been featured by Glassdoor as one of the nation's "Best Places to Work." For more information, visit Clearcover.com.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Written premiums in the second quarter of 2023 grew by 36%, with total written premiums placed for the year expected to be between $2.87 billion and $2.99 billion. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the client should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearcover