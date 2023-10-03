Dr. Diarra Blue of Animal Planet's "The Vet Life" Opens a PetSmart Veterinary Hospital in Houston

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Diarra Blue, a co-founder of Cy-Fair Animal Hospital, featured on "The Vet Life" on Animal Planet, opens a PetSmart Veterinary Services (PVS) hospital in Houston, Texas. Part owner and Houston native Dr. Bianca Kirkland will serve as the location's primary practicing veterinarian. The hospital is now accepting new pet patients at 8380 Westheimer Rd.

Cy-Fair Animal Hospital Team. Photo Credit: Willie Blue (PRNewswire)

With a lifelong passion for animals, Dr. Kirkland began her veterinary career at Cy-Fair Animal Hospital honing her skills alongside Dr. Blue and the team. At the PVS hospital, Dr. Kirkland and her team will offer services such as preventative and emergency care, internal medicine, vaccinations, spay/neuter services, dental cleanings, and more at the Houston PVS location.

"It's long been a part of my mission and my passion to provide opportunities to grow and develop veterinarians of color," said Dr. Blue. "Through PVS, I am able to provide veterinarians with the ability to grow clinical and business skills. From day one, Dr. Kirkland impressed me with her passion and attitude to warmly and effectively care for the pets and the people who walk into our hospital. I couldn't be more excited to be on this ownership journey with her."

Dr. Blue and his team share an inside look at the veterinarian profession in the show, "The Vet Life" on Animal Planet. From saving animals' lives to managing a business and family, he inspires current and aspiring veterinarians. Through PVS he hopes to empower more professionals to own their own practice.

"Our relationship with Dr. Blue enables us to give more veterinarians the opportunity to live their dream and own a veterinary hospital," said John Bork, senior vice president of vet health services at PVS. "Together, we're working to reduce the barriers to practice ownership through a supportive business model and put hospital ownership back in the hands of veterinarians so they can focus on what they love – caring for animals."

The grand opening celebration will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. central. PVS welcomes the community to stop by, meet the local team of veterinarians and staff, and learn more about the PVS offerings. For more information and to book a visit at the new Houston PVS hospital, call 346-385-5010 or visit www.petsmart.com/petsmart-veterinary-services.

About PetSmart Veterinary Services

PetSmart Veterinary Services (PVS) is an independent business ownership model that provides a complete solution for veterinarians to open their own franchised practice. PVS hospitals and urgent care centers connect pet parents with local, trusted veterinarians with convenient veterinarian hospital locations within PetSmart stores. Franchise opportunities are available in the U.S. Veterinarians interested in learning about PVS or to find more information on PVS locations, visit www.pvsownership.com.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services, and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets. We believe pets make us better people. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates more than 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products and services.

About Cy-Fair Animal Hospital

Cy-Fair Animal Hospital is a renowned full-service animal hospital and boarding facility. Their dedication to modern veterinarian techniques is matched only by their love for animals and healthcare. With a commitment to excellence, they serve communities in Houston, Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, and surrounding areas. Learn more about Cy-Fair Animal Hospital at www.cyfairanimalhospital.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PetSmart, Inc.