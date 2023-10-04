FAT JOE TEAMS UP WITH AVAKIN LIFE MERCHANDISE TO PROMOTE ECO-CONSCIOUSNESS, PLANETPLAY TO INVEST PROCEEDS INTO CLIMATE PROJECTS

New Interactive Entertainment Venture Featuring In-Game and Physical Merchandise is an Essential Step Toward Environmental Sustainability

Fat Joe to Host Special One-Day In-Person Launch Event at UP NYC in the Bronx on Oct. 11

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanetPlay, the first-ever climate-conscious games marketplace, and Lockwood Publishing, creator of mobile metaverse experience Avakin Life, have announced a partnership with GRAMMY-nominated recording artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Fat Joe to promote eco-consciousness in the gaming community. The venture will deliver a series of exclusive in-game and physical merchandise created in collaboration with Fat Joe with a portion of proceeds donated to PlanetPlay to fund global climate projects.

"I really respect PlanetPlay and Lockwood Publishing's unique and creative approach to supporting environmental sustainability," Fat Joe said. "Together, we came up with an innovative way to bring fans new merch designs that will bring awareness to global climate initiatives and also help make a positive impact on our world."

The collaboration will feature a series of physical and virtual items, including hoodies and t-shirts, which will be sold bundled with a variable carbon emissions reduction starting at a minimum of 100 kg CO2. The amount of carbon emissions reduced will be reflected in the design of the item, letting people show their commitment and contributions towards a healthier planet. Fans can pre-order the first t-shirt from the collaboration, featuring an all-new exclusive design inspired by Fat Joe and created by Rea Stark, starting today through the official storefront here.

On Oct. 11, Avakin Life players can contribute to the fight against climate change by purchasing a series of limited-edition Fat Joe virtual items, including unique clothing and accessories, through the in-game marketplace. More than just a virtual asset, these green items represent a commitment to a healthier planet with proceeds generating "green coins" that can be donated through PlanetPlay's platform and API to Kenya's Hongera Clean Cookstove Project, a non-profit which aims to mitigate CO2 emissions with the distribution of clean and energy efficient cookstoves to regions in Kenya.

"We're beyond humbled to have an international superstar like Fat Joe joining us in our mission to engage the gaming community and make green moves towards a healthier planet," said Rhea Loucas, Founder and CEO of PlanetPlay. "Lockwood Publishing has been a tremendous partner in introducing our in-game items that support environmental initiatives, and this partnership with Fat Joe is taking it to the next level as we introduce an entire new collection of both in-game and physical items that will have a huge positive impact."

Ivee Feria-Padua, Avakin Life Product Director, said: "Gaming can drive positive real-world change, and together with PlanetPlay and our amazing community we believe this initiative can do just that. Interacting with fresh and creative branded content is something which helps players further customize is key to helping players express their identities, and we're delighted to be working with Fat Joe to bring this to Avakin Life, as well as supporting PlanetPlay's crucial climate projects."

To celebrate the launch, Fat Joe will host a one-day, pop-up event at his iconic store in the Bronx, UP NYC . Attendees will have the rare opportunity to meet the international star in person, as well as purchase exclusive physical merchandise from the collaboration. In addition, fans in attendance will be able to enter a drawing to win a pair of the latest Terror Squad (Fat Joe) x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers signed by Fat Joe himself.

WHAT : Launch Event for the PlanetPlay x Lockwood Publishing x Fat Joe Avakin Life Collaboration

WHERE: UP NYC - 2490 3rd Avenue Bronx, NY 10454





WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 6-8pm

The collaboration with Fat Joe is the latest in PlanetPlay's environmental initiatives to make gaming a force for positive change, empowering players to do something about the biggest threat to our planet and human life - global warming. PlanetPlay's interactive experiences not only entertain but also empower gamers to contribute to climate action, seamlessly connecting virtual achievements with real-world impact. To date, PlanetPlay has invested more than $2.3 million towards climate initiatives and reduced carbon emissions equivalent to planting 222,000 trees globally, equaling the annual emissions of 18 million miles driven by an average car.

About Planet Play

PlanetPlay, the first climate conscious games marketplace, is a not-for-profit digital platform that allows everyone around the world to contribute to climate action through in-game purchases and gameplay with affiliated game studios. PlanetPlay is a unique platform through which to inspire, educate and mobilize players in support of the planet. They are committed to unlocking the potential of green initiatives through the Games Industry. The games industry has enormous potential to support positive climate action globally. Having driven over $2.2 million in climate project funding in its first year, PlanetPlay is partnering with the world's forward thinking games studios to fight the climate crisis and are constantly developing new initiatives to launch. For more information, visit www.planetplay.com

About Lockwood Publishing

Founded in 2009, Lockwood Publishing is a leading independent UK company that specialises in developing virtual worlds for console and mobile platforms. The award-winning team is headquartered in Nottingham with further studios in Newcastle, Lisbon, and Vilnius. For more information about Lockwood Publishing, go to www.lockwoodpublishing.com

About Avakin Life

Avakin Life is a mobile metaverse where players become 3D avatars that explore, create, and socialize in an ever-changing world. Every day, a global community of 1.3million users design new stories with more than 30,000 virtual items and accessories – including real world brands – and explore unlimited ways to be themselves.

About Fat Joe

Fat Joe is a Grammy® Award-nominated recording artist, author, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and media personality that hails from the Bronx, New York. With an acclaimed career that has spanned three different decades, Joe has cemented his legacy as a hip-hop heavyweight, having amassed several multiplatinum and gold studio albums, mixtapes, singles, and collaborations, including "Lean Back," "What's Luv," "Make It Rain," and "All The Way Up," among countless others.

In recent years, Joe reinvented himself by becoming a media personality, having hosted "BET Hip Hop Awards" as well as episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show and The Wendy Williams Show. His pivot into media began in 2020, when he launched The Fat Joe Show, an Instagram Live talk show where he interviewed a wide array of guests across politics, sports, music, and entertainment.

The Bronx native recently expanded his résumé and became an author, releasing his memoir, The Book of Jose, which pulled back the curtain on the trials, tribulations and triumphs throughout his personal life and professional career. He has also shined in acting roles, most notably starring alongside Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish in Night School as well as in Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It (Netflix). Joe is also slated to star alongside Susan Sarandon in an animated comedy series called The Movers (Fox).

Additionally, Joe is the owner and founder of UP NYC, a chain of three apparel and exclusive footwear stores in New York City.

