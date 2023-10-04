Visible and Jason Alexander Team Up to Take Aim at Metro by T-Mobile's "Nada Yada Yada" Campaign

In 'The Truth About Yadas,' Visible illustrates that it's the only brand providing consumers with straightforward wireless without hoops, hurdles, or hidden details – the "yada, yada, yada" – Metro claims it doesn't have

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible, the Verizon-owned all-digital wireless carrier, has teamed up with actor and director Jason Alexander in a new campaign to explain why the details, or the "yada, yada, yada," matter. With new ads showcasing the brand's simple and transparent $25 single line unlimited plan, no hidden fees, and no requirement to sign up for a family plan to get the best rate, Visible and Jason Alexander are finally sharing the true meaning of "yada, yada, yada."

Other competitors, particularly Metro by T-Mobile, claim to sell wireless without the gotchas, glossing over the disclaimer details (the "yada, yada, yada") that expose their activation fees, requirements for multiple lines or port-in from other carriers, offerings that are only available in select locations, and other hoops to jump through. But, as its new ads show, Visible isn't afraid to go head-to-head on the details.

"Visible has nothing to hide," said Angie Klein, President of Verizon Value. "When we see other brands claim they have no 'yada, yada, yada' – but we know they do – we have to call BS on their 'BS-Free Promise.' If you want real transparency, simplicity, and honesty from your wireless carrier, Visible is the only choice. And who better to help tell that story than Jason Alexander, someone who made 'yada, yada, yada' famous."

In the new ads, two marketing executives – one of which is played by Jason's son, Gabe Greenspan – are in a conference room mid-pitch trying to sell Jason Alexander on participating in an ad campaign that claims their wireless plans and pricing structures are fully transparent. After a few questions, Jason discovers that there are indeed hidden details to their plans – and that's why he's decided to join Visible's campaign, where the "yada, yada, yada" truly doesn't exist.

"I've been associated with some memorable catch phrases in my career and 'yada, yada' is one of the biggest," said actor and director Jason Alexander. "People tend to 'yada yada' over important details. So I'm delighted that Visible asked me to help call out those details that other mobile carriers add to their fees and pricing. Visible provides unlimited 5G for just $25 a month for a single line. And 'yada yada' - that's all the details, right there. So people know exactly what they're getting right from the start."

The quick response campaign came as a result of seeing Metro's recent campaign, and the bold claims it makes.

"When we saw Metro's campaign, our team and partners at Madwell knew we had to call out the hypocrisy," said Cheryl Gresham, CMO of Verizon Value. "While some might mistake Jason Alexander for someone who's ok to 'yada, yada, yada' over the fine print based on characters he's played, Jason Alexander, the actor, is honest. And like Visible, he doesn't take it lightly – making him the perfect spokesperson for the leader in transparent wireless."

The first-of-its kind production, conceived and executed by creative collective Madwell , leveraged XR technology and Unreal Engine to build a 3D, fully volumetric virtual environment for the actors to engage with and react to in real time. The two-camera setup used tracking technology against the 115-foot curved LED wall to create the impression of a truly real space. It is a fitting approach for the US's first all-digital wireless service named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

The new spot is running across all paid and organic channels for Visible - TV, OLV, Paid Social and Digital.

