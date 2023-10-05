POSITIVE OUTLOOK ON GENERATIVE AI FUELLING 70% WORKPLACE ADOPTION RATE, BUT TRAINING GAPS PERSIST

Adecco Group releases annual worker perceptions study, Global Workforce of the Future Report 2023

70% of workers are already using Generative AI (GenAI) at work, but less than half are doing so with guidance from employers

Despite expert anticipation of widespread impact, only 7% of workers expect their jobs to become obsolete as GenAI becomes ubiquitous

Gaps in access to GenAI training and adoption rates have emerged, with executives, high-earners, and advanced degree holders advantaged

GenAI is set to replace many technical skills, increasing the value of soft skills in the workplace

ZURICH, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Adecco Group unveiled the results of the fourth edition of its annual global study: Global Workforce of The Future Report 2023.1

The report examines the world of work through the lens of 30,000 workers from 23 countries across multiple industries, spanning entry-level workers to senior executives. This year's survey sought to identify worker readiness and sentiment related to the anticipated impacts of GenAI, offering recommendations to future-proof the workforce.

Denis Machuel, Chief Executive Officer of the Adecco Group, said: "The world of work is shifting from a jobs-based to a skills-based economy, and this shift is being accelerated by the rapid adoption of Generative AI. This year's report uncovered substantial gaps in access to GenAI training and guidance despite widespread use and highlighted the urgent need for organisations to embrace technology transformation, boost career mobility, enhance worker skills and capabilities, and protect employee wellbeing. In a world being disrupted by technology, talent remains a true competitive advantage; the companies that focus on their people are most likely to ensure the future-readiness of their organisations."

Key Global Workforce of the Future 2023 Report findings:

GenAI use is widespread, but access to training is unequal

While 70% of workers are already using GenAI in the workplace, less than half are receiving any form of GenAI guidance from their employers. There is also a significant education divide, with 76% of degree holders using GenAI versus just 51% of those secondary school educated. And 66% of leaders are more likely to receive guidance for using AI compared to 32% of non-managers. Fortunately, 57% of workers overall expressed that they'd like to receive AI training – which is an opportunity for employers to meet workers where they are.

Workers are experiencing a "honeymoon" phase with GenAI

Sixty-two percent of workers have a positive outlook on AI, fuelling widespread adoption. Only 7% of workers believe GenAI could cause them to lose their jobs, though recent estimates2 indicate that over 300 million jobs worldwide will be disrupted by AI in some way. To bridge the gap, organisations must urgently deploy upskilling measures at scale.

Invest in honing uniquely human skills

Sixty-one percent of workers believe human skills will remain more influential than GenAI in the workplace, especially emotional intelligence, empathy, and interpersonal skills. Cultivating these human skills will require connecting workers to coaching, leadership development and training.

Upskilling has become the workplace perk of choice

This year, there was a 10-point increase in workers indicating they intend to stay with their current employer for the next 12 months, jumping from 61% in 2022 to 73% in 2023. However, a majority only plan to stay if they have access to training and career progression opportunities. To retain and engage workers, it's crucial for employers to encourage and support lifelong learning and internal mobility opportunities, which are more important than salary when deciding whether to stay or leave a company.

Skills are a precious currency

Fifty-six percent of workers believe their skills are transferable to other roles or industries, and the vast majority report they intend to take more control of their upskilling. Workers in tech, professional and financial services are most confident their skills can be transferred, compared to insurance, automotive and defence workers who are least confident. The shift from a job-based economy to a skills-based one is unfolding rapidly. Organisations can help workers keep their skills current by investing in development for everyone at every level.

Burnout is pervasive

Sixty-five percent of workers report they have suffered from burnout. Managers are more burned out than any other level at 68%, exacerbated by layoffs, with 44% reporting they took on more responsibility post-redundancies. Seventy-eight percent of workers also don't feel supported to take their full annual leave. This year's results reaffirm one of the most important lessons of the pandemic – organisations need to put people first by investing in their wellbeing.

Notes to editors:

Download the research -´What's Working, Navigating the GenAI Revolution and the Shifting Future of Work 2023', which includes infographics that visually present the key findings.

October 18th for more insights and a conversation with executives from global companies Register for the Webinar onfor more insights and a conversation with executives from global companies here

Learn more about the Adecco Group and Microsoft GenAI Memorandum of Understanding to prepare workers for the GenAI shift here

About the research:

For the fourth consecutive year, the Adecco Group surveyed over 30,000 workers from 23 countries across 25 industries, presenting a global view of critical workforce trends to support decision-makers in the private and public sector as they navigate the fast-changing world of work. Respondents answered a 20-minute online survey.

* 23 countries include:

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

China

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Romania

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

UK

USA

About The Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is a global leader in talent and technology expertise. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Press Office: media@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 87 87

https://www.adeccogroup.com/ | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/theadeccogroup | X: @AdeccoGroup #GWoF or #GWOF2023

1 2020 and 2021 editions appeared as Resetting Normal study.

2 Goldman Sachs (2023). Generative AI could raise global GDP by 7%. https://www.goldmansachs.com/intelligence/pages/generative-ai-could-raise-global-gdp-by-7-percent.html

View original content:

SOURCE The Adecco Group