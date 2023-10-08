EKSA Brings Gaming Black Technology to GITEX 2023

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EKSA, a renowned gaming headset and peripheral brand, is thrilled to announce its participation in GITEX 2023, the world's largest tech event. EKSA will be situated at Booth H12-A30, providing attendees with an exclusive opportunity to experience their cutting-edge gaming audio solutions.

Established in 2018 by a group of ardent gamers, EKSA has dedicated itself to enhancing gaming experiences through innovation and unwavering commitment. The brand's core focus has consistently been on crafting top-tier gaming headphones and accessories that redefine immersive acoustics, performance, design, comfort, and packaging, setting industry benchmarks.

EKSA's remarkable 7.1 SoundBase technology, a groundbreaking innovation, will be a highlight at GITEX 2023. This technology offers gamers awe-inspiring 7.1 surround sound, enveloping players in an unparalleled gaming environment. Alongside technological advancements, EKSA places a strong emphasis on aesthetics, infusing their products with style and sophistication.

"Our mission has always been to provide gamers with the most immersive and exhilarating experiences possible," stated Jack Li, CEO at EKSA. "We understand that every detail matters, from the moment a customer unboxes our product to their final moments of victory."

EKSA's relentless pursuit of excellence has driven them towards their vision: to become one of the world's leading esports brands. Their name resonates in the gaming industry, thanks to the steadfast support of gamers worldwide.

What sets GITEX 2023 apart is its record-breaking status as the world's largest and most inclusive tech event, gathering the globe's most advanced companies, innovators, and visionaries to elevate business, economy, society, and culture through the power of innovation. EKSA is excited to be an integral part of this remarkable event, contributing to the ongoing conversation about the future of gaming technology.

As part of GITEX 2023, EKSA will unveil its latest gaming headphones and accessories, offering attendees a firsthand experience of cutting-edge technology that enhances gameplay and delivers unparalleled audio quality. The event's convergence of tech protagonists, inventors, academia, researchers, and developers presents a unique opportunity for EKSA to showcase its products to a global audience.

EKSA's presence at GITEX 2023 underscores the brand's commitment to shaping the future of gaming, aligning with the event's ambition to empower and unite tech communities worldwide.

