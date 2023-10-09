Kelly Launches Recruitment Platform for AI and Automation Talent

Kelly Arc connects employers with job seekers who specialize in AI-powered automation

TROY, Mich., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers across industries are ramping up their investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, but they are struggling to find talent that can develop, implement, and manage these technologies. Kelly is addressing this challenge with the launch of Kelly Arc, a new online recruitment platform that connects clients with job seekers who specialize in AI-powered automation, the company announced today.

"Enterprise automation is revolutionizing the way companies operate and is pivotal to business growth, but a shortage of AI and automation talent is slowing progress. Kelly Arc is closing that gap by connecting top talent, such as developers, analysts, and project managers, with pioneering jobs," said Hugo Malan, president of Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom. "This new online marketplace combines AI matching technology with our personalized service to create a frictionless recruiting experience for companies and talent."

Employers and job seekers access the platform via KellyArc.com or a smartphone app available on iOS and Android. Job seekers can create their profiles at no charge and easily track their applications within the app, which leverages both AI and input from Kelly recruiters to find roles that best match their skills and preferences. Job opportunities range from contract work and temporary employment to full-time positions.

Thanks to job matching technology developed by Kelly, employers will only be served the most qualified candidates, saving them time on browsing applications. They receive hands-on support from Kelly recruiters with their requisitions and they have full visibility into the hiring process. In addition, employers have the ability to invite pre-vetted candidates to apply for specific roles. Posting a job on Kelly Arc is free and employers only pay a fee if they hire a candidate.

"We believe that automation and AI are the catalyst for continuous reinvention and that the opportunities are limitless when employers hire exceptional automation specialists," said Brigette McInnis-Day, Chief People Officer at UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company and strategic partner in the Kelly Arc network. "Kelly Arc addresses a critical need in today's quickly evolving talent marketplace and we're thrilled to introduce the platform to our global network of automation leaders."

In addition to their Kelly Arc partnership, Kelly and UiPath are also collaborating on the development of Kelly Fusion Digital Workers, custom-built automation tools that allow clients to automate routine tasks and enable employees to focus on more meaningful work. The Kelly automation team, in collaboration with UiPath, builds each custom digital worker to meet the unique workforce needs of clients. Kelly then implements the digital workers alongside their human colleagues and manages their performance.

Together, Kelly Arc and Kelly Fusion allow clients to deploy AI-powered automation in a way that best suits their needs. Employers and job seekers interested in joining the Kelly Arc network can sign up now at KellyArc.com.

About Kelly®

Kelly helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 450,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2022 was $5.0 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

