Pop Up Mob and BLP join forces to deliver seamless multi-channel marketing solutions for global consumer brands

Clients will benefit from the seamless integration of Pop Up Mob's brand activations with BLP's digital marketing strategies.

This unified approach will save time and resources, ultimately delivering a stronger return on investment.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experiential marketing leader, Pop Up Mob, and performance marketing agency BLP have formed a strategic partnership to serve brands with growth marketing-enabled activations, pop ups, and events. The combined service model will capitalize on the power of experiential marketing to drive brand awareness and the scale of paid digital marketing to supercharge revenue and brand loyalty.

BLP and Pop Up Mob are set to become a one-stop shop for all of a client’s digital and experiential marketing needs. (PRNewswire)

Since launching in 2014, Pop Up Mob has created memorable experiences for some of the most prominent brands in fashion, beauty, and food and beverage. Pop Up Mob's dedication to crafting immersive activations has made it an invaluable partner to clients including Lululemon, Neutrogena, Benefit Cosmetics, and Nike.

BLP has earned similar acclaim by offering a data-driven model for marketing and creative that has enabled brands like LG, Guthy Renker, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Proactiv to meaningfully grow their bottom lines through large-scale paid digital marketing campaigns.

BLP will provide data-driven insights and marketing strategies to enhance the impact of Pop Up Mob's events. By analyzing consumer behavior and preferences, BLP will help ensure maximum reach and engagement before, during, and after the activation. Through this partnership, BLP and Pop Up Mob are set to become a one-stop shop for all of a client's digital and experiential marketing needs.

"Consumer preferences are continually shifting toward meaningful interactions with the brands they buy from, making experiential marketing an increasingly essential tool not just for brand awareness but brand loyalty. Our vision is to apply a digital framework to scale the ROI of event activations before and after execution," said BLP co-founder and CEO Darius Fisher. "BLP's diverse experience, particularly in beauty and skincare, makes Pop Up Mob the ideal partner, and we are aligned on a shared mission to capitalize on emerging consumer trends."

"As brands look to virality as way of driving revenue growth, Pop Up Mob and BLP are uniquely positioned to help brands cut through the noise and drive lasting consumer relationships with results that are both meaningful, from a brand affinity standpoint, but also profitable and repeatable," said Pop Up Mob CEO Ana Pelucarte.

The Pop Up Mob and BLP partnership is already in full swing, with several exciting projects in the pipeline. Both companies are dedicated to developing creative, forward thinking solutions that help brands stand out and grow in an increasingly saturated market.

ABOUT BLP

BLP is a performance marketing team with a dedicated full-funnel growth team that applies the scientific method to grow companies. Our team manages over $80 million per year in Facebook, Google Adwords, Amazon and Instagram ad spend. Having worked with some of the world's fastest-growing companies, our team of experts will help you reach more people, generate more leads, and convert more customers than ever before. To learn more about BLP, visit BLP.co . BLP is a part of Millbrook Companies, a family of modern, tech-enabled services teams designed to help corporations and people protect and grow their brands. To learn more about Millbrook, visit MillbrookCompanies.com

ABOUT POP UP MOB

Founded in 2014, Pop Up Mob is a full-service experiential marketing agency that develops, curates, and executes unique pop-up activations for modern-day consumers. Our team has serviced clients across various industries, including food & beverage, tech, beauty, and music. Some of our most notable clients include r.e.m.beauty by Ariana Grande and Neutrogena. Pop Up Mob specializes in innovative and sensorial storytelling that will effectively display, differentiate, and uphold your branded vision. To learn more about Pop Up Mob, visit popupmob.com .

