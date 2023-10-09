RW Digital Partners with Neutronian to Increase Visibility into Minority-Owned Media

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RW Digital, a leading diverse-owned programmatic solutions provider, announced today they have entered into a strategic partnership with Neutronian, the leading provider of data privacy and quality verification, to verify and validate minority owned and operated publishers. This collaboration is aimed at enhancing visibility and accessibility to minority-owned media, further strengthening RW Digital's commitment to diversity and inclusion in the advertising industry.

RW Digital offers brands and agencies innovative programmatic solutions to connect with diverse audiences. The company also empowers minority-owned publishers by amplifying their presence and impact in the digital advertising landscape. Through this partnership, RW Digital aims to bolster its efforts to validate existing media partnerships. This partnership will also allow RW Digital to confidently identify additional minority-owned websites that can be leveraged for clients seeking to diversify their media spending strategies.

"We're thrilled to partner with Neutronian to validate our diverse minority owned and operated publisher partners, enabling us to amplify minority voices and drive scale and performance for our advertisers," said Mike Collado, Director of Account Operations for RW Digital. "It can be time consuming and cumbersome to navigate the programmatic landscape and Neutronian efficiently validates RW Digital's supply path so we can find accurate and verified inventory sources to empower publishers, meet client demand, and connect consumers to relevant content and brands. It's a 360 win."

Neutronian has developed a rigorous framework for validating and scoring publishers that identify as minority-owned, including Black, Hispanic, and female-owned businesses. This validation process begins with an initial manual review and is complemented by ongoing automated monitoring to ensure the credibility of the data. Media owners are also able to self-submit details and documentation for verification. The Neutronian Minority Ownership Verification solution aims to enable support for businesses that identify as being owned by a disadvantaged minority, as accurately as possible.

"We are excited to partner with RW Digital to increase visibility and accessibility to minority owned media," said Lisa Abousaleh, CEO and Co-Founder of Neutronian. "This effort will not only benefit the brands and agencies that are looking to diversify their media spend but it will also help minority owned publishers, especially the smaller self-owned and operated websites, have more opportunities to be included on campaigns that they might not otherwise have access to."

Through this partnership with Neutronian, RW Digital reinforces its dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion in advertising, working diligently to ensure that minority-owned media receives the recognition and support it deserves.

RW Digital is a programmatic solutions provider powered by creative minds and advanced technology. Our advertising experts leverage data to build authentic relationships within an ever-evolving media landscape. We combine relentless work ethic with an earnest pursuit to uplift global communities.

Certified by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Owned Business, the responsibility to uplift other diverse-owned businesses and support under-served communities is central to each venture Russell Westbrook introduces to market. Alongside it's 501(c)3 registered charity, the Why Not? Foundation, our core focuses are in creating both educational and employment pathways through investments in both digital and physical infrastructure.

Neutronian is a SaaS company providing the industry's most comprehensive approach to data privacy and quality verification. Using a standard evaluation framework, Neutronian produces independent data privacy "credit scores", minority ownership verification and in-depth data quality certification. These solutions provide marketers with the transparency they need to confirm that their data and inventory partners are privacy compliant and align with data privacy policies or DE&I campaign spending goals. High quality, privacy compliant data providers and publishers that work with Neutronian to improve their data privacy scores or achieve certification can be rewarded via faster sales cycles and increased customer trust. For more information, please visit neutronian.com.

