Celebrate "AUTUMNFEST" at Natural Grocers®, October 12-14, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is here and with it comes a new season filled with beautiful sights, new tastes, delicious smells and a desire to "cozy-in". Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites its customers to celebrate all that fall has to offer with its "AUTUMNFEST" Event, October 12 – 14, 2023. Grab that scarf and stroll into your local Natural Grocers and stock up on fall favorites, free samples and more.

Customers who visit Natural Grocers through October 28th will enjoy discounts on Always Affordable, premium-quality options, plus three days of super savings, October 12 – 14. (PRNewswire)

CELEBRATE "AUTUMNFEST"

Members of {N}power, will receive exclusive discounts, daily deals and other members-only perks Oct. 12 – 14.

Fall is the golden period between that sweet summer hustle and the delightful mayhem of the holidays. Customers who visit Natural Grocers through October 28th will enjoy discounts on Always AffordableSM, premium-quality options, plus three days of super savings, October 12 – 14. for everything from after-school snacks, or quick and nutritious weeknight meals, to baking staples, and Halloween treats for trick-or-treaters, Natural Grocers has you covered.

The first 150 shoppers on Thursday, Oct. 12 at each store will receive a FREE snack size bag of Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Popcorn. [i]

$500 Natural Grocers Gift Card Sweepstakes. Customers can enter for a chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by filling out an entry form at their local store on October 12 - 14 . A drawing among all entries will determine the winner. [ii]

Customers will enjoy super savings of up to 48%, on popular products such as Purely Elizabeth® Prebiotic Fiber Superfood Oat Cups, Culina Dairy-Free Coconut Milk Yogurts, Health-Ade® Organic Kombuchas, Charcutnuvo USDA organic and non-GMO Brats or Sausages, Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Coffees and more.[iii]

ADDITIONAL TREATS WITHOUT THE TRICKS

Customers can continue to save on select items from every department through October 28 with the items below and more:[iv]

Save on Halloween Treats: Pick up organic Halloween treats at "fa boo lous" prices; Natural Grocers Brand Organic Trail Mix Snack Packs (99¢ each), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Snack-Size Popcorn (99¢ each) and Natural Grocers Brand Chocolate Bars, ( $2.59 each).

Save on Bulk: Natural Grocers Brand Bulk items such as Organic Quinoa ( $2.99 /1 lb), Organic Pumpkin Seeds ( $4.99 / 1 lb), Organic Golden Flax Seeds ( $2.99 / 1 lb) and Organic Dried Apples ( $4.29 / 7 oz).

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS & DOORBUSTERS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free rewards program, will receive exclusive discounts, daily deals and other members-only features Oct. 12 – 14 and beyond: [v]

October 12 : 10% off all produce (click to load).

October 13 : 7% off all bulk (click to load).

October 12 – 14 - FREE Beans: {N}power members will receive one FREE Natural Grocers Brand Organic can of beans with purchase.

October 12 – 14: Buy one, get one 50% off on Natural Grocers Brand Baking Mixes, Syrup and Honey (autoloaded).

Get 10% off in-store alcohol purchases at participating locations. [vi] Visit www.naturalgrocers.com/mealdeals for more.



TURKEY PRE-ORDERS WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers exclusively partners with Mary's Free-Range Turkey® to sell the highest quality, humanely raised poultry, and this includes turkeys for the holiday season. Reservations are now open at Natural Grocers stores and online. [viii]

Customers can pre-order from six scrumptious options by clicking here

{N}power Members who reserve their turkey by October 31 , will receive a $5 reward, valid November 16 – 22. [ix]

Vegan and Vegetarian Options: Tofurky Stuffed Vegan Roast, Field Roast Celebration Roast, and Quorn Turk'y Style Roast are all on sale through November 30 .

® Health Hotline® at their local Natural Grocers store or by visiting Customers can learn more by picking up the October edition (Vol. 75) of the Natural Grocers good4uHealth Hotline® at their local Natural Grocers store or by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com

For fabulous Natural Grocers fall recipe ideas--including Maple Butter Roast Chicken with Vegetables or Maple Mocha Mousse, visit: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/recipe-finder

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 165 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

