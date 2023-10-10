GoDaddy and Paze Partner to Help Simplify Online Checkouts

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a quest to eliminate abandoned online shopping carts, GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, and PazeSM, an online payment solution developed by Early Warning Services, LLC, are partnering to help small businesses provide more convenient online checkout experiences for consumers. GoDaddy is the first website builder to integrate Paze into small business' customer checkout experience.

Photo credit: GoDaddy

GoDaddy is the first website builder to integrate Paze into small business' customer checkout experience.

More than half of Americans say they would stop shopping with a merchant that doesn't accept payments from digital wallets. Small businesses with a GoDaddy Online Store using GoDaddy Payments will be able to accept Paze transactions, which includes over 150 million eligible credit and debit cards within Paze.

At checkout, consumers using Paze can skip manual card entry and pay in seconds without creating new usernames or passwords. Backed by financial institutions consumers trust, the Paze streamlined process is designed to simplify checkout, reduce abandoned shopping carts and help position small businesses for growth. Plus, businesses using GoDaddy Payments save over 20% on card processing compared to other leading providers and keep more of what they make.

"Abandoned carts are difficult to convert after the fact, so it's vital to get the checkout process right," said Head of Payments Products at GoDaddy, Saurabh Mangal. "GoDaddy Payments' partnership with Paze will aid small businesses in streamlining their customers' checkout experience and help close more sales."

Paze is available in pilot to select U.S.-based businesses on GoDaddy's platform, with the full launch coming soon. Entrepreneurs can visit the Paze blog to learn more, or godaddy.com/websites/online-store to set up a GoDaddy Online Store with GoDaddy Payments, which will automatically accept Paze transactions once the rollout is complete.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com .

About PazeSM

Paze is a reimagined online payment solution that banks and credit unions offer to consumers and merchants, combining all eligible debit and credit cards into a single wallet and eliminating manual card entry. Solving long-standing challenges in e-commerce, Paze provides an easy experience consumers and merchants can trust. At general availability, more than 150 million debit and credit cards will be available to consumers for making online purchases. To learn more about Paze, visit www.paze.com. Paze is operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.