How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

ImmPACT Bio to Present at the BIO Investor Forum

Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT BIO"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate at the BIO Investor Forum, to be held from October 17-18, 2023 in San Francisco, CA.

(PRNewsfoto/ImmPACT Bio USA Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/ImmPACT Bio USA Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., ImmPACT Bio's president and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Opportunities in Bispecific Therapy Development," on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM PT.

About ImmPACT Bio
ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the discovery of transformative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies that address key biological challenges in treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's logic-gate-based CAR T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, are specifically designed to prevent antigen escape, overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, and deplete pathogenic B cells. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA. For more information, visit www.immpact-bio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immpact-bio-to-present-at-the-bio-investor-forum-301952695.html

SOURCE ImmPACT Bio

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.