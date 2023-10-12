Mission Wealth Ranked on Forbes America's Top RIA Firms for 2023

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth is proud to announce its inclusion in Forbes' prestigious Top Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) Firms in America for 2023. Ranked as #111 out of 250, this recognition underscores Mission Wealth's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional financial services to its clients and its position as a leader in the wealth management industry.

Mission Wealth Logo (PRNewswire)

Mission Wealth is proud to announce its inclusion in Forbes' Top RIA Firms in America for 2023.

The second annual Forbes/Shook Top RIA list has 250 advisory firms with more than $1.1 trillion in cumulative assets.

"We are proud to be recognized by Forbes as a Top RIA Firm. At Mission Wealth, we deliver proactive, comprehensive, and caring advice to individuals, organizations, and families. Our personalized solutions support each unique client, bringing them a sense of security and peace of mind," says Dannell Stuart, Mission Wealth's President. "This award is a testament to our continued work in helping clients realize true wealth, so that they may enjoy fulfilling lives while leaving legacies to their families and communities."

Mission Wealth's commitment to its team members, its adaptability in finding innovative financial solutions, and its continuous pursuit of excellence in serving clients define its approach. The Forbes Top RIAs accolade further solidifies Mission Wealth's reputation for excellence and integrity within the industry. All of the RIAs on Forbes list have strong pedigrees when it comes to providing a steady hand for clients and preserving their wealth over the long term.

About Forbes Top RIA Firms Ranking

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. The full methodology can be found here.

About Mission Wealth

Established in 2000, Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) dedicated to serving over 2,850 clients and families, managing assets exceeding $6.4 billion across the United States. For comprehensive information about Mission Wealth's core values and services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or contact us at (805) 882-2360.

Mission Wealth | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

00548450 10/23

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mission Wealth Management, LP