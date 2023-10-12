Pathlight Unveils Insight Streams: Autonomous Analysts Transforming Millions of Customer Conversations into Executive-Level Business Intelligence

"Insight Streams" leverages Generative Agents that synthesize millions of customer conversations into impactful business insights and transformative trends

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlight , the leader in Large Language Model (LLM)-based Conversation Intelligence (CI), today announced a game-changing expansion to its platform: "Insight Streams." Unveiled earlier this year, CI now processes millions of customer interactions for some of the largest enterprises in the market, underscoring Pathlight's market leadership as the pioneer in conversational intelligence. Insight Streams now provides businesses with Generative Agent technology that simulates "autonomous analysts" capable of synthesizing millions of customer conversations into impactful business insights and transformative trends.

"Every leader wishes they could talk to every customer and understand their every need. But as organizations scale, the gap between leadership and the customer just becomes wider and wider," said Alex Kvamme, CEO and co-founder, Pathlight. "Insight Streams ensures that leaders always have a clear, real-time understanding of the evolving customer landscape so that they can address issues and opportunities the moment they arise."

"We've achieved a breakthrough in LLM-based conversational intelligence," said Trey Doig, CTO and co-founder, Pathlight. "With the initial release of CI, we proved that LLMs can analyze millions of conversations with human-level accuracy. Now, with Insight Streams, we've created the next layer of AI in the stack, spinning up virtual analysts that can summarize and distill this information at the executive level. And this is only the beginning."

Benefits and Features of Insight Streams:

Executive-Level Summaries: Distills complex data into actionable, high-level summaries, offering leaders a comprehensive yet concise view.

Fully Expandable and Investigatable: Executives can navigate from a bird's-eye overview down to individual themes and conversations.

Minimal Configuration Required: Discovers emerging themes and trends autonomously, without the need for predefined search parameters, with just a single sentence instruction.

Open to Custom Instruction: Users can create specialized Insight Streams that look for specific trends, be it for retention, product issues, compliance, or conversion rate concerns. Each stream is tailored to focus on these specific aspects across all conversations, summarizing them at scale.

Insights Streams: Powered by Generative Agents

Insight Streams is built using cutting-edge Generative Agents, sophisticated AI models designed to interact, reason, and generate content based on vast amounts of data. Users initiate an Insight Stream, which deploys and instructs a Generative Agent to review every conversation for broad or specific themes. The Agent tackles conversations in batches, and upon identifying a theme, records it with an accompanying description. These identified themes are aggregated into broader categories, leading to an executive-level overview. All information is then loaded into a model, enabling executives to interact and chat directly with the synthesized insights.

Kvamme continues, "With Insight Streams, we're not just leveraging the latest in Generative AI; we're reshaping the way businesses understand customer interactions. By distilling complex customer conversations into actionable, high-level insights and trends, we're empowering businesses and their leaders to deeply understand what's happening at the frontlines between their teams and their customers. This clarity allows them to make rapid, bold decisions with total confidence."

About Pathlight

Pathlight helps customer-facing teams boost performance and drive efficiency with real-time insights into customer conversations and team performance. The Pathlight platform autonomously analyzes millions of data points to empower every layer of the organization to understand what's happening at the front lines of their business, and determine the best actions for creating repeatable success. Leading companies like CLEAR, KIA, Stitch Fix, and Twilio trust Pathlight to power their customer-facing teams. Based in San Francisco, Pathlight is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Insight Partners, and Quiet Capital, among others. Learn more and request a demo at www.pathlight.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Pathlight