LG ANNOUNCES THE WONDERBOX SHOWCASE 2023: A 3D DIGITAL ART CONTEST WHERE ARTISTRY MEETS INNOVATION

Art Students Are Invited to Create Immersive 3D Digital Art Experiences to Illuminate Times Square with their Creations and a Chance to Win LG Products and Cash Prizes

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, Inc., today announced call for entries in its annual LG Wonderbox Showcase – a 3D digital art contest for college-level art students where they're encouraged to push the boundaries of their artistic expression while showcasing LG's enduring brand promise – "Life's Good." The competition's entry period begins Oct. 16, with three winners selected by a distinguished judging panel of creative industry leaders on December 7. The contest culminates in the winning entry showcased on LG's iconic billboard in the heart of New York's Times Square.

Inaugurally launched in 2022, this year's student artists are encouraged to submit their immersive, uplifting and thought-provoking 3D digital experiences embodying the 2023 contest theme – "Life's Good with Optimism."

"Wonderbox Showcase is a canvas for the imagination and a portal to creativity," said Jeannie Lee, Director of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics USA. "It's a testament to LG's belief that innovation, fueled by optimism, can unlock a brighter and more promising future. We're thrilled to witness the extraordinary artwork and creativity that the next generation of creators will bring through this remarkable program."

ELIGIBILITY

Entrants – either creative teams or individuals – much be currently enrolled in an accredited, collegiate art program/school in the United States and U.S. territories.

IMPORTANT DATES

Entries Open: Oct. 16 , 8 a.m. EDT

Entries Close: Nov. 20 , 11:59 p.m. EST

Judging Period: Nov. 20 through Nov. 22

Winners announced: Dec. 7

PRIZES

1 st Place: $25,000 + LG 27" UltraFine Monitor, an LG XBOOM Bluetooth Speaker and LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds

2 nd Place: $10,000 + LG 27" UltraFine Monitor, an LG XBOOM Bluetooth Speaker and LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds

3rd Place: $5,000 + LG 27" UltraFine Monitor, an LG XBOOM Bluetooth Speaker and LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds

For further details about LG's Wonderbox Showcase 2023 and to review the complete submission details, please visit www.lg.com/us/wonderbox.

