Talented Women in STEM Recognized

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Five Stellantis women received awards for their financial and technical acumen and achievements at the Women of Color STEM DTX Conference Oct. 13 in Detroit. The conference honors the significant achievements of women in STEM, ensuring that their accomplishments to create, innovate, and inspire within technical fields remain highly visible. (PRNewswire)

Five Stellantis women honored at annual Women of Color STEM conference

Event recognizes significant career, technical and community achievements of women of color

Company winners receive awards in finance and technology fields

Honors demonstrate commitment to developing women inside and outside the company

Five Stellantis women received honors for their financial and technical acumen and achievements at the Women of Color STEM Digital Twin Experience (DTX) Conference in Detroit, Oct. 12-14.

The conference honors the significant achievements of women in STEM, ensuring that their accomplishments to create, innovate and inspire within technical fields remain highly visible.

The Stellantis award winners earned Women of Color STEM Outstanding Achievement Awards in the Top Women in Finance and Technology Rising Star categories.

The Stellantis Top Women in Finance award winners are:

Chiny Ferrell , cash management manager, finance

Zenia Yee , North America consolidation manager, engineering

These honors are presented to women who are "superstars in the financial sector … they are leaders in their field, promoting diversity and serving as a role model," according to the Career Communications Group, which organizes the conference and awards.

The Technology Rising Star winners are women in the early-to-mid stages of their career, "who are helping to shape technology for the future." The Stellantis winners in this category are:

Priya Nataraj , technical operations manager – base software engineering, software

Sulbin Park, senior staff engineer – AI fusion, software

Natalie Ward , human factors and ergonomics engineer, engineering

"Stellantis' longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, and to recruit and develop diverse talent, is paramount to our values and purpose, ensuring our products and service exceed the expectations of all of our customers," said Lottie Holland, vice president of diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "We are proud that our women in STEM are regarded consistently among our country's most promising and talented professionals in their fields."

Honorees are recommended for awards by their employer.

These women represent the commitment Stellantis has made in developing women across its enterprise and within its supplier community. As part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis committed to having women in 35% of leadership roles by the end of 2030. To support that goal, the company established a leadership development program focused on training and developing talented women for future leadership opportunities. The award-winning Women's Leadership Experience has resulted in promotions for 66% of program participants between 2018 and 2022, and has been the model for two other development programs, BLAC (Black Leaders Advancement Collective) and LEAD (Leaders Embracing All Diversity), launched in 2022.

Stellantis' efforts to support women in business were also recognized this year by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council with an America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises award, and by the Great Lakes Women's Business Council, which in September honored the company with a Best in Class award.

In 2022, Stellantis partnered with the Great Lakes Women's Business Council to launch MentorWe, a program designed to prepare women-owned suppliers for future contracting and procurement opportunities while further expanding Stellantis' support of initiatives to empower diverse suppliers.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis