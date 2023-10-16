TGI Fridays® Is Transforming its Culinary and Beverage Programs with New & Expanded Brand Partnerships from C3, including Krispy Rice Sushi, Happy Dad Hard Seltzer and Howler Head Bourbon, to Engage New Millennial and Gen Z Customers

As TGI Fridays welcomes more guests to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™," the beloved brand is innovating its menu with the expansion of Krispy Rice Sushi along with on-trend bar additions of WESAKE, Howler Head Bourbon and Happy Dad to select TGI Fridays restaurants.

Sam Nazarian's premium QSR company, C3's Krispy Rice Sushi is now available at over 140 TGI Fridays locations and will be available at more than 300 total locations over the next year. Adding variety to the TGI Fridays offering, the menu revitalization has the potential to deliver $68.5MM in incremental revenue annually, with a target of $163MM in run rate revenue once all 300+ locations have Krispy Rice available.

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays® is giving guests all new reasons to roll into restaurants. Today, Fridays™ has announced new partnerships with a selection of the coolest and most on-trend brands of right now to bring must-try menu selections into its restaurants. With the expansion of fresh and flavorful Krispy Rice Sushi, in partnership with Sam Nazarian's C3, to more than 140 locations and all new bar offerings added to the menu, there are sure to be deliciously unexpected bites and sips for everyone at TGI Fridays.

Giving Fridays fans even more menu variety, the Krispy Rice Sushi offerings deliver quality ingredients and unique flavor combinations to create a fast and fresh dining experience. Deliciously crafted by the team behind the iconic Katsuya brand, the Krispy Rice menu serves up Japanese flavors with a California twist that Fridays guests will love, including the Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice that lays spicy tuna tartare atop a bed of crispy sushi rice for a craveable, hot and crunchy combination, and vegetarian-friendly* options like Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice made with perfectly grilled sushi rice topped with truffle avocado and serrano for a bit of heat. Available for dine-in, take-out and delivery, guests can also get a taste of Spicy Tuna & Avocado Rolls, Krispy Chicken Gyoza, and a variety of boxes bundling Krispy Rice favorites.

Having increased the presence of the Japanese-inspired menu at its restaurants by 1,090% to over 140 locations since 2021, TGI Fridays has the potential to deliver $68.5MM in incremental revenue annually through its Krispy Rice expansion. The brand is now working to bring Krispy Rice to over 300 locations, with a target of $163MM in run rate revenue.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO, C3 stated, "Krispy Rice continues to bring great breadth to the Fridays offering, and we are thrilled to be able to share our exciting offering with even more loyal Fridays guests across the country – giving them even more reasons to return. Our disruptive premium QSR brand, Krispy Rice, is sure to excite the taste buds of Fridays returning guests, and certainly entice new loyalists. We are also excited to introduce Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, Howler Head and WESAKE to our offerings; these brands have an incredible customer base and following, and we want to offer them a new home at Fridays to help guests enjoy their favorite beverages."

Continuing to bring unexpected bar offerings to the table, TGI Fridays is leaning further into its renowned bar roots through its new partnership with Happy Dad – an easy-to-drink hard seltzer with low carbonation, simple and refreshing flavors, and no strange aftertaste. With Happy Dad Fruit Punch and Happy Dad x Death Row Grape on the menu, the seltzers are a must-try. Fridays fans can also sip on the deliciously unique banana-flavored bourbon from Dana White's Howler Head Bourbon Whiskey. New to the bar at TGI Fridays, Howler Head is perfect any way you take it – neat, on the rocks or mixed into a cocktail.

"At TGI Fridays, we want our guests to have new and exciting flavor experiences every time they visit, and by bringing Krispy Rice, Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, Howler Head and WESAKE to the menu we are delivering on that promise," said Brandon Coleman III, CEO of TGI Fridays. "These exciting collaborations introduce the TGI Fridays brand to entirely new audiences and give new reasons for visitation. This is an incredibly exciting time for TGI Fridays and these collabs are just the beginning of an innovative approach to building our brand."

To top it off, TGI Fridays has partnered with WESAKE to bring its crisp and smooth, premium-grade Japanese Junmai Ginjo sake to the bar menu. Now available at select locations, Fridays fans can pair WESAKE with Krispy Rice Sushi or any Fridays favorite menu item.

Want to try Krispy Rice Sushi or any of TGI Fridays' exciting new bar offerings? Visit Fridays.com to find a restaurant, start an order online and stay in the know on the latest TGI Fridays menu offerings.

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™", a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 700 restaurants in 51 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

ABOUT C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, Brookfield Properties, a fully-integrated, global real estate services company, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3-established shared kitchens, Citizens culinary markets, and mobile delivery with the next-gen GO by Citizens app. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa'Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, Plant Nation, El Pollo Verde, Stonie Bowls, Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, Tastemade Me Tacos, Citizens Pizza and more. Additionally, C3 has partnered with California-based Soom Fresh Mediterranean and famed Miami cookie purvey or Cindy Lou's Cookies. To learn more, visit C3bysbe.com.

About Happy Dad

Happy Dad Hard Seltzer was founded in June 2021 by co-founders Sam Shahidi (CEO), John Shahidi (President) and Kyle Forgeard (Full Send Podcast). The company operates out of Orange County, California. Happy Dad is independently owned and disrupted the alcohol sector with selling over 1 million cases (2 12-packs) in the first 12 months of launch. Happy Dad is now ranked Top 3 Hard Seltzer in major chains and states in US in sales. It is currently #1 followed and engaged Hard Seltzer brand in the world on Instagram with over 1M followers. Happy Dad has partnered with Death Row Records (owned by Snoop Dogg), comedian Druski, and UFC World Champion "Sugar" Sean O'Malley. Happy Dad urges all customers and consumers to drink responsibly. For more information visit https://www.happydad.com.

About Howler Head

Howler Head is the original, super-premium Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey blended with natural banana flavors and is currently one of the fastest-growing spirits of any category in the U.S. Featuring genuine bourbon aged in American white oak barrels for two years and clocking in at a full 80 proof, it is a cry above other flavored whiskey. Howler Head is the official flavored bourbon whiskey partner of the UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization and is promoted to more than 700 million fans and 243 million social media followers through placement in broadcasts, in-arena event venues and social media. Howler Head received a Double Gold Medal at the prestigious 2023 SIP Awards and a Gold Medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Catalyst Spirits, LLC is the owner of the brand, which is distributed globally by Campari Group.

*Vegetarian-friendly items do not contain meat ingredients but are prepared in shared areas and may come into contact with meat products.

