Tri Pointe Homes Earns Top Honors at the Great American Living Awards 2023

POTOMAC, Md. , Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc . (NYSE: TPH) is pleased to announce that its D.C. Metro division received 12 awards (nine awards and three awards of merit) across the categories of interior merchandising, design & architecture, and marketing & sales during the Great American Living Awards held on October 11, 2023. Tri Pointe Homes also received one of the most prominent awards of the night, the grand award for "Home of the Year."

Presented by the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association (NVBIA), the annual Great American Living Awards ceremony honors the best and the brightest in the metropolitan Washington D.C. homebuilding industry.

"It has been an incredible year for the D.C. Metro Division, and we are honored to be recognized at GALA across various categories," said Brad Blank, president of Tri Pointe Homes D.C. Metro Division. "We'd like to thank the NVBIA team and our industry partners for acknowledging our customer-centric, design-driven approach to homebuilding."

Tri Pointe Homes' Whitlow, Ainsley and Madera models were favored this year, taking home awards for Best Interior Merchandising, Attached Home and Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home in the appropriate pricing categories. The Madera model in the builder's Amalyn community was named "Home of the Year," a significant grand award.

The D.C. Metro Division's Sequoia model received an award of merit for Best Interior Merchandising, Detached Home, $1,400,000+. The team also received an award of merit for Best Design and Architecture, Free-Standing Clubhouse Over 6,000 sq. ft. for the Amalyn Clubhouse.

Tri Pointe Homes' marketing and sales initiatives were recognized with awards for Outstanding Sales Person, Detached Homes Starting From Over $900,000 and Outstanding Sales Team, Starting From Over $900,000. The division also won The Jim Vance Public Relations Campaign Award for its "Brookland Grove Grand Opening/Mayor Ribbon Cutting" campaign.

An overview of Tri Pointe Homes' award recognitions is featured below.

SALES & MARKETING

Category 9: Outstanding Sales Person — Detached Homes Starting From Over $900,000 – Tini Perkins - WINNER



Category 10: Outstanding Sales Team — Starting From Over $900,000 – Julie O'Gilvie and Shannon Solloway - WINNER



Category 30: The Jim Vance Public Relations Campaign Award for "Brookland Grove Grand Opening/Mayor Ribbon Cutting" — WINNER

INTERIOR MERCHANDISING

$1,400,000+ — Sequoia Model — AWARD OF MERIT

$850,000 - $999,999 — Whitlow Model — WINNER



$1,000,000 - $1,399,999 – Ainsley Model — WINNER



$1,400,000+ – Madera Model — WINNER

DESIGN & ARCHITECTURE

850,000 - $999,999 – Whitlow Model — AWARD OF MERIT



$1,000,000 - $1,399,999 – Ainsley Model — WINNER



$1,400,000+ - Madera Model — WINNER

Best Design and Architecture: Free-Standing Clubhouse — Over 6,000 sq. ft. — Amalyn Clubhouse — AWARD OF MERIT

GRAND AWARD

Home of the Year: Madera at Amalyn Origin — WINNER

About Tri Pointe Homes® [D.C. Metro]

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and was designated as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. The company was also named as a Great Place to Work-Certified ™ company for three years in a row 2021-2023, and was named on several Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. Building upon the legacy that was established more than 40 years ago under the name Winchester® Homes*, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the D.C. metro real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

*Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

