Cision Elevates PR and Comms Industry with US Launch of AI-Powered CisionOne Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, an end-to-end consumer and media intelligence and communications platform company, today announced the US launch of CisionOne, a fully integrated media monitoring and outreach solution that offers real-time insights. This announcement follows a successful initial launch in the UK in July 2023 with plans to expand into additional global markets in 2024.

CisionOne revolutionizes the way communications professionals navigate the ever-changing and fast-paced media landscape. It is a ground-breaking solution that gives PR and comms professionals the live, in-depth media insights they need to make strategic decisions with confidence and matches them with the right journalists and influencers to tell their story.

Additionally, users of CisionOne will have exclusive, unmatched access to paywalled Dow Jones content including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, Investor's Business Daily, The New York Times and Dow Jones Newswires.

"After the success in the UK, we're bringing CisionOne to the U.S. with a game-changing exclusive partnership with Dow Jones ," said Elgar Welch, SVP CisionOne. "Giving communicators real-time access to the most important media outlets across the globe paired with AI-powered insights, sets the bar for the industry, and reflects our mission to empower communicators during this seminal moment for the entire media ecosystem."

Powered by Cision's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) models trained on the most complete and respected industry data set, CisionOne includes the power to identify stories that impact brands and reveal the genuine intent behind people's words, allowing professionals to make quick and precise decisions while simplifying the media outreach process. CisionOne transforms industry workflows, freeing up valuable time to focus on what matters: crafting brand strategies and stories that do more than just respond to the present but shape the future.

Key features of CisionOne include:

Brand Risk Score : Instantly surfaces a range of potentially harmful media content in areas including hate speech, fake news, controversy, sarcasm, and spam.

Narrative Tracking: Brings together social and earned media into a single strategic view of the coverage shaping public opinion, as well as the influencers behind them (available end of 2023).

Stance : The most powerful proprietary alternative to traditional sentiment analysis, contextualizes social and traditional media conversations and uncovers the true intent behind words about topics, brands, companies, and individuals (available early 2024).

Outreach : Capabilities include the first media database to combine both AI and human-validated research methodologies, enabling users to effortlessly connect with the journalists and influencers who will tell their story the best.

Comprehensive performance measurement solutions: Easily accessible campaign measurement via custom dashboards and executive-ready reports.

"CisionOne is a powerful platform that provides communicators with timely and actionable media insights, enabling them to make informed decisions that drive brand and organizational value," said Welch. "Building on our market-leading heritage, Cision is committed to providing best-in-class technology and deep expertise to our clients, helping them to achieve their strategic goals."

