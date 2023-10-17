Havenpark Communities Adds Affordable Manufactured Homes, Reinvests Millions in Michigan Community

River's Edge in Clinton Township Grew By 500+ Homes Since 2020

OREM, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities in Michigan and across the country, is proud to announce it has added more than 500 new manufactured homes and made more than $12 million of capital improvements in the three years since purchasing its River's Edge community located in Clinton Township, Michigan. The community improvements deliver on Havenpark's commitment to provide Americans a chance at affordable homeownership in caring communities and help alleviate the acute housing shortage facing the nation.

Havenpark Communitieshas added more than 500 new manufactured homes and made more than $12 million of capital improvements in the three years since purchasing its River’s Edge community located in Clinton Township, Michigan. (PRNewswire)

River's Edge featured 450 homes in August 2020 when it was purchased by Havenpark. Since then, Havenpark has grown the community to 958 homes and invested millions of dollars, including about $1.9 million in 2023, to improve experiences for residents.

Manufactured homes offer a variety of benefits, including affordability, faster construction and installation, and customization. The average purchase price of the newly developed manufactured homes in River's Edge is $80,000, which is about a third of the median price of a single-family home in Macomb County.

"As the price of a single-family home continues to price people out of the market, manufactured homes can be a real solution to providing first-time buyers an opportunity at affordable homeownership," said Havenpark Communities CEO and Co-Founder Robbie Pratt. "Our resolution to invest in our communities adds value to our residents' homes and fulfills our commitment to continuously improve the resident experience."

The $1.9 million in capital improvements in 2023 went toward converting a recreation center into an education-focused facility, repaving community roads, building sidewalks and a new playground, landscaping, and support for community events. The new learning center will boast an upgraded Wi-Fi system to facilitate online tutoring and coursework, and host seminars where representatives from local community colleges will be invited to meet with residents about educational opportunities and advancement. The first seminar for residents, part of Havenpark's innovative Education Success Program, will be held next month with faculty from Macomb Community College and Oakland Community College.

"Havenpark's dedication to residents sets it apart from other manufactured home operators," said Melisa Kirvan, the community manager at River's Edge. "We have seen substantial improvements in our community since Havenpark acquired River's Edge in 2020, and the new learning center is a testament to the company's commitment to enhance the resident experience. River's Edge is not just a community, it's a neighborhood."

This investment follows about $4.4 million in River's Edge capital improvements in 2022. Across the country, in 2022, Havenpark completed $35 million in community upgrades and added 870 affordable homes across its community portfolio. The company plans to continue adding to the affordable housing stock and making significant improvements across its communities throughout the year.

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents in Michigan and across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. Last year, Havenpark Communities added 870 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 800 in 2023. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

Contact

Jenny Werwa

werwa@invariantgr.com

Havenpark Communities has added more than 500 new manufactured homes and made more than $12 million of capital improvements in the three years since purchasing its River’s Edge community located in Clinton Township, Michigan. (PRNewswire)

Havenpark Communities has added more than 500 new manufactured homes and made more than $12 million of capital improvements in the three years since purchasing its River’s Edge community located in Clinton Township, Michigan. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Havenpark Communities