nutribullet® "Yeah, It's That Simple." Creative Campaign Launches as the Brand Continues to Focus on Simplicity, Speed and Nutrition

The new campaign showcases how simply the brand delivers a variety of amazing food experiences.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to nutribullet® , the #1 single-serve blender brand in the world, making nutritious recipes has never been simpler. Today, the brand is thrilled to introduce its newest creative campaign, " Yeah, It's That Simple., " which aims to showcase its unique point of difference in the blending category: speed, versatility and simplicity.

Challenging the notion that healthy eating must be complicated and time-consuming, the national campaign highlights how nutribullet® tackles a wide array of recipes with minimal time and effort. The creative campaign also reassures consumers that anyone can achieve overall nutrition and wellness in every meal with the brand's single-serve blender.

Launching just in time for the holiday season, nutribullet®'s "Yeah, It's That Simple." campaign consists of a :15s and :30s advertising spot, as well as social video and audio clips, and encompasses work across TV, digital, OLV, website and social media. The campaign will continue into 2024 across a variety of integrated channels.

The advertising spot centers on one family's use of their nutribullet® throughout the day and conveys a lively and energetic feel. The spot jumps from scene to scene to showcase all the amazing food experiences and wholesome recipes consumers can effortlessly create and share with just one push of the nutribullet®. The vignettes culminate in the reveal of the brand's new tagline – and the campaign's namesake – "Yeah, It's That Simple.".

"The 'Yeah, It's That Simple.' campaign underscores nutribullet®'s commitment to making healthy living accessible and simple for all," said Jodi Allen, president at nutribullet®. "Whether consumers are looking to create a nutrition-packed shake or a new trending recipe, nutribullet® is ready to quickly deliver real food experiences made simply."

The campaign is the first work nutribullet® has developed with ad agency VCCP US. VCCP US led the creative and strategy work for this campaign and will also help to lead select digital and social efforts. Together, nutribullet® and VCCP US are spreading the word that nutritious eating can be simple and stress-free thanks to nutribullet® – all it takes is a push.

"Our team saw a great opportunity to lean into the single-push functionality and versatility of the nutribullet® products — and to have a little bit of fun with it at the same time," said Brett Edgar, chief executive officer at VCCP US. "The creative evokes energy and excitement to uncover the simple ways to live a balanced lifestyle."

For more information about nutribullet® and to see the new advertising spots, visit https://www.nutribullet.com/ or follow @nutribullet on Instagram .

About nutribullet®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life; in under 60 seconds, our personal blenders transform cold and room-temperature ingredients into simple and nutritious blends. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, nutribullet® is the #1 Single Serve Blender brand in the U.S.*. Our family of products is available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, at most major North American retailers, and in numerous countries across the globe.

*Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Unit sales, January 2023-June 2023

About VCCP US

VCCP is the global challenger network for challenger brands. Since our founding in 2002, the VCCP network has grown to over 1000 strategic and creative thinkers with offices all over the world. Servicing North America, VCCP US (New York and San Francisco) produces award-winning work for an ever growing client list including White Claw, Google, Staples, Audi, nutribullet, Activision Blizzard and T-Mobile for Business.

