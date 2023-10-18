Ando Foundation and Nissin Food Products Release "Recipes for Wellbeing Report": First Global Study Reveals Direct Correlation Between Food and Wellbeing

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ando Foundation (*) (hereinafter "the Foundation") and Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") released the Recipes for Wellbeing Report on October 18, 2023, in cooperation with global analytics and advice firm Gallup, the first global study offering a fresh perspective on the food-wellbeing connection.

(*) The Foundation was established in 1983 by Momofuku Ando, the founder of Nissin Food Products, with the belief that "food and sports are the two wheels that support health."

Gross domestic product (GDP) has long been used as an indicator to measure the scale of a country's economy. However, in recent years, the idea of constructing an alternative measure of economic prosperity to GDP ("Beyond GDP") has become widespread, and wellbeing, the state of mental, physical, and social contentment of an individual, has been drawing particular attention.

Furthermore, the "Summit of the Future," to be held at the United Nations in September 2024, will focus on building an economy and society with an emphasis on wellbeing, and nations worldwide, including Japan, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, are attempting to measure wellbeing and apply this valuable insight to their policies.

Although it is taken for granted that food is the foundation of health, it is not considered a component of wellbeing. Therefore, the Foundation and the Company, together with Gallup, conducted a study to test the hypothesis that food is an important component of wellbeing.

The Recipes for Wellbeing Report found that those who were "completely satisfied" with their diet are 1.62 times more likely to have higher subjective wellbeing than those who were not "completely satisfied" and that food is an important component of wellbeing along with income. This is the first study in the world that proved there was a strong correlation between food and wellbeing.

Based on the results of this newly released study, the Foundation and the Company will continue to explore how food can improve wellbeing in collaboration with researchers from universities and international organizations.

