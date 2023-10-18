Bramshill Releases 4Q2023 Outlook Webinar

NAPLES, Fla. , Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments, an award-winning alternative asset management firm, releases 4Q2023 Outlook Webinar.

Bramshill Investments Logo

Bramshill's Founder and CIO, Art DeGaetano discusses significant fixed income opportunities not seen in 15 years, including:

Actionable ideas within corporate credit, securitized assets, and preferred securities

High quality, liquid, performing credits yielding 6.5-8.5%

House views behind spreads, liquidity, and duration

Assessing both relative and absolute value across the fixed income landscape

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $4.4 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2023). The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over thirteen years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com

