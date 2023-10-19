DrTalks Presents the Reversing Heart Disease Naturally Summit 2.0 to Take Place Virtually from March 12 - 18, 2024

Heart Health Leaders Joel Kahn, MD, FACC and Joel Fuhrman, MD, Unite to Offer Insight, Guidance, and Innovative Techniques to Combat Heart Disease

Key Takeaways:

Reversing Heart Disease Naturally Summit 2.0, presented by DrTalks, offers actionable guidance on how to detect and manage heart disease. Joel Kahn, MD, FACC, and renowned nutrition expert Joel Fuhrman, MD, are hosting this summit with a panel of dozens of healthcare professionals. This free online summit is an opportunity for everyone to gain invaluable insights and be part of a community dedicated to safeguarding heart health.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks , a leading health education platform, proudly announces the Reversing Heart Disease Naturally Summit 2.0 . Taking place from March 12 to 18, 2024 , this informative, virtual event will address the global concern of heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide.

About the Summit:

The summit will be a beacon of hope and knowledge, offering participants practical approaches to detect early silent heart disease and reverse its effects before it leads to stroke, heart attack, or death.

The summit hosts are "America's Healthy Heart Doc," Joel Kahn, MD, FACC , and internationally recognized nutrition expert Joel Fuhrman, MD . Your hosts for the Reversing Heart Disease Naturally Summit 2.0 aim to:

Guide attendees through effective methods to manage and avoid heart-related problems

Bust myths surrounding heart disease care

Equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to work with their care team to prevent or reverse heart disease.

The Reversing Heart Disease Naturally Summit 2.0 is an open invitation to anyone keen on safeguarding their heart health. As DrTalks continues to bring forward transformative events like these, it invites everyone to join this global initiative. Together, as a community, we can make strides in understanding, preventing, and reversing heart disease.

For more information and to register for the summit, please visit: https://drtalks.com/reversing-heart-disease-summit-2024/pre-summit/ .

About the Hosts :

As the founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity, Dr. Kahn's mission is clear: to help individuals lead a life unburdened by heart disease. With an extensive background in the field, his goal is to illuminate the path to early detection and to inspire a commitment to natural heart disease prevention and reversal.

Parallelly, Dr. Fuhrman , a seven-time New York Times best-selling author, has dedicated over three decades to demonstrating the power of nutrition in reversing diseases, including heart disease. His work resonates with the message that sustainable weight loss and disease reversal are attainable through intelligent nutrition and effective health care.

About DrTalks :

DrTalks , headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is at the vanguard of health education. Their ultimate goal is to empower 1 billion people worldwide. By providing exclusive access to the most sought-after leaders in health, wellness, and medicine, DrTalks aims to enact significant positive change in lives across the globe. To dive deeper into the world of DrTalks, please visit our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom/ .

