HELLAS INSTALLS MULTIPLE MATRIX HELIX FIELDS IN THE VALLEY OF THE SUN AND IS NAMED THE OFFICIAL TURF PROVIDER OF THE ARIZONA CARDINALS

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selected as the Official Turf Partner of the Arizona Cardinals, Hellas installed a Matrix Helix® turf practice field at State Farm Stadium and at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe. As temperatures leading up to the start of the 2023 season reached record highs for a record number of days in the Phoenix area, the new practice fields were immediately put to use.

Selected as the Official Turf Partner of the Arizona Cardinals, Hellas installed a Matrix Helix® turf at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Arizona. Matrix Helix is currently being used by 12 NFL teams for their practice or playing fields. (PRNewswire)

Following Super Bowl LVII, which was hosted at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals began examining options to provide a safer and more predictable playing surface. The Matrix Helix turf selected for the two practice fields is made with monofilament fibers with Shape Memory Technology that allows the turf to maintain its shape and secures infill, even under heavy usage.

"We are excited to partner with Hellas and about their Matrix Helix turf installed at our Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe and the practice field for training camp at State Farm Stadium," said Andy Levy, the Arizona Cardinals Director of Turf. "We've seen the multi-purpose facility success at AT&T Stadium, SoFi Stadium, and NRG Stadium. Matrix Helix turf is truly the best option for our players and fans moving forward."

As a multi-purpose facility, the additional SoftTop® Matrix Helix turf system installed by Hellas at State Farm Stadium was used by the Cardinals during training camp. In addition to being home to the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium also hosts the NCAA Fiesta Bowl, professional soccer matches, concerts, trade shows and expos, as well as the NCAA Final Four in 2024.

The next-generation Matrix SoftTop Convertible Turf System with Helix Technology has interchangeable panels that are custom-made for specific events. This allows the stadium increased flexibility while protecting the turf and offering additional options for customization.

In addition to the Arizona Cardinals, Hellas' Matrix Helix turf is also used by 11 other NFL teams for their practice or playing fields.

About Hellas - As the largest vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, Hellas specializes in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. In addition to completing hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas has also installed fields at game day or practice facilities for the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, and Green Bay Packers. Hellas is headquartered in Austin, TX, with additional offices located around the world. For more information, visit hellasconstruction.com.

Hellas installed a 40-yard Matrix Helix® SoftTop® practice field for the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals use this extra field for indoor training camp and special practices during the 2023 football season. (PRNewswire)

