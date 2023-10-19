Innovation in Kefir: Krunchy Kefir™ Unveiled by Synbio Tech. Inc. at SupplySide West 2023

KAOHSIUNG, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synbio Tech Inc., a globally recognized leader in probiotic manufacturing, specializing in research and applications, is making a significant splash at the prestigious SupplySide West 2023 Expo in Las Vegas. With a reputation for excellence and over two decades of dedication to probiotic innovation, Synbio Tech is set to introduce its latest groundbreaking product - Krunchy Kefir™.

The Global Kefir Industry Research Report for 2023 highlights the robust potential of the global Kefir market. In 2022, the market already achieved an impressive value of USD 3,430.5 million, and experts project a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.14% during the forecast period, anticipating a market value of USD 5,188.4 million by 2028.

According to the kefir market, we can ascertain that kefir has the potential to be a great nutritional drink in our daily lives. However, liquid kefir needs to be stored at a refrigerated temperature, making it difficult to carry while traveling. So, how can we enjoy kefir every day and everywhere? In this dynamic landscape, Synbio Tech is committed to delivering both enjoyable and health-promoting innovations within the kefir industry.

Krunchy Kefir™, the flagship product of Synbio Tech's showcase, represents a revolutionary breakthrough in probiotics and postbiotics science. Crafted from clinically validated ABKEFIR™ probiotic strains, this product goes beyond traditional Kefir offerings. The secret lies in their proprietary symbiotic fermentation technique, SYNTEK™, which meticulously preserves all active substances. Through this unique process, a wealth of postbiotics is retained, playing a pivotal role in regulating cell metabolism and energy production, offering a holistic approach to health and well-being.

Krunchy Kefir™ takes pride in its distinctive characteristics, setting it apart in the market. It's a solid kefir where fun meets function. It's non-GMO, ensuring that the ingredients remain free from genetic modification. It's low in calories and free from additives, offering a genuinely pure and nutritious experience catering to health-conscious consumers.

At SupplySide West 2023, Synbio Tech extends an invitation to attendees to explore their diverse portfolio of cutting-edge probiotic dietary supplement solutions. These innovative combinations address some of the most pressing health applications of our time. The Synbio Tech team will be stationed at booth #H5652, ready to engage with industry professionals and enthusiasts, offering insights into the world of probiotics and their remarkable applications.

Synbio Tech's motto, "Better Probiotics, Better Life," embodies their commitment to enhancing human and environmental well-being through over two decades of probiotic research. At SupplySide West 2023, they aim to fulfill this mission by introducing Krunchy Kefir™, a product poised to transform the Kefir industry and promote holistic health and wellness. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the future of probiotics - it's unfolding now at Synbio Tech Inc.

